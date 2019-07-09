Inside Shea Marie's Turks and Caicos Getaway with Victoria's Secret

Welcome to Paradise!
“We have arrived in Turks and Caicos with Victoria’s Secret! We’re exploring this amazing island to celebrate the latest color collaboration with my brand, Skin by Same.”
Sleeping in Style
“Our rooms were incredible — gave such an island vibe and we had all of our swim essentials waiting for us.”
Girl Gang
“The highlight of the trip was the boat excursion around the islands. Nothing like sun and water with some of your best friends (who also happen to be super influential women).”
Diving Right In
“The water was so incredibly clear, couldn’t resist going in for a dip.”
Let's Ride
“After the boat, we took bike rides around the island — so fun to explore both the water and land. I love this pic of my good friend Cara Santana.”
Catching Some Rays
“Had a chance to relax on the beach. I like to throw on some oversized sunnies to glam up a beach look.”
Feastin'
“Can’t beat this dinner view.”
Hitting the Town
“From day to night! The girls showing how to style the Victoria's Secret x Same collab into a cute nighttime look.”
Raise a Glass
“Cheers to a successful trip at Amanyara! Thanks for following along with us.”