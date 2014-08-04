The Pretty Little Liars star tells us all about her revamped lifestyle blog, plus, get a sneak peek at a fun nail tutorial from the site!

Having your own lifestyle blog is so hot in Hollywood right now. Shay Mitchell was ahead of the curve — but now she’s bringing her go-to lifestyle, fashion and beauty tips to you in a whole new updated way. Along with her best friend Michaela Blaney, the Pretty Little Liars star, 27, has given her website a facelift and a new name: Amore & Vita. We caught up with the actress to find out more.

“I work with so many amazing people, and they are so talented so I want to share their tales,” Mitchell tells PEOPLE. “Whether it’s the makeup artist who gets me ready for set, or the trainer I box with, they can give their tips and their ideas and it’s a more interesting and more well-rounded view.”

As for the name, which translates to “love and life,” Mitchell says it was an easy pick. “They’re words I live by. Our site is mostly our experiences continuing along the same vision as the first blog: lifestyle, travel, health, beauty and fashion — [just] with a more current, fresher and revamped look,” she says.

One thing we’re psyched about: The style channel definitely is better than ever. “I’m sharing everything, from my experiences sitting at home checking out a new bikini line to having fans weigh in on a red carpet look. I want to get feedback, have help selecting what dress to choose [for an event],” she says. “The clothes we feature won’t be extraordinary — affordable, mix and match of high and low price points.”

While Mitchell says she hasn’t had the chance to check out Blake Lively’s Preserve yet, she has been a fan of Gwyneth Paltrow‘s GOOP for a long time.

“The shopping on our site will be more reasonably priced than Goop, because my demographic is younger,” she explains. “But Gwyneth’s site is such a huge inspiration. I always go to her app when I’m traveling and look up restaurant suggestions. I love that she’s been to all those places and it’s about her real first-hand experience. It’s very aspirational.”

Mitchell’s PLL co-stars might make some cameos on the blog; after all, they’ve long looked to her for fashion, beauty and baking advice. “They think it’s so funny because on the show I play this very athletic character, but I come to set in my heels,” she shares. “And at the end of the day, they’re coming to me to know what spa to go to, or where to get their nails done, or what hair treatment to have, or how do I bake this. They ask me all the beauty tips because I really do enjoy it. I’m girly, but I love to be active and try anything.”

What else can you find on Amore & Vita? Tips for riding a motorcycle, changing a tire and of course some amazing nail tutorials. Lucky for you, we got a sneak peak at an upcoming post, so you can try out one of Mitchell’s favorite summer manis and share it on Instagram before anyone else. Take it away, Shay!

Today we’re going to show you how to create a manicure that is going to make your fingertips look exactly like a swimming pool in the sun. The best part? The main tool that you need to create this look can probably already be found in your kitchen. This seemingly multi-dimensional manicure only takes three easy steps, so give it a try before your weekend at the beach, pool or summer BBQ!

Courtesy Brittany Talarico; Inset: Mike Coppola/Getty

Materials Needed

Minty blue nail polish (Jenna Hipp “Freshmaker”)

Bright electric blue nail polish (Essie “Strut Your Stuff”)

Saran Wrap (cut into ten little pieces)

Seche Vite topcoat

Nail polish remover and tiny concealer brush

Directions:

Step 1: Paint all your nails with two coats of your minty/blue polish “Freshmaker.” Allow to dry for a few minutes.

Step 2:

A. Next paint all your nails with your electric blue, fully covering the first nail polish color. After this you are going to want to work very quickly.

B. While your electric blue polish is still wet, take one of your pieces of Saran Wrap and crumple it up a little bit. Then gently press the Saran Wrap onto one of your nails and lift it up quickly. The Saran Wrap will lift up portions of the second coat of polish, giving your nail a creased and marbled effect. Repeat for all your nails, using a new piece of saran wrap for each nail. (If you are finding that your nail polish is drying too quickly, combine A and B: paint each nail individually and apply Saran Wrap immediately.)

Step 3: If the Saran Wrap pressed any of the nail polish onto your fingers or outer skin, use your tiny concealer brush dipped in nail polish remover to any excess nail polish. Lastly, use a coat of Seche Vite on all of your nails. The top coat will blend the colors together and smooth out any texture that the Saran Wrap created. It looks like you used a few different blues for this look even though it only takes two!

What do you think of Mitchell and Blaney’s new approach to their lifestyle blog? Are you excited for more? What are your favorite beauty tutorials? Share your thoughts below!

