Here's What to Shop from Shay Mitchell's 'Shaycation' Line Before It Sells Out!

When Shay Mitchell was designing her “Shaycation” summer capsule collection with Revolve, she had no idea she’d be pregnant with her first child (a girl!) when the line dropped. But Mitchell’s growing bump did not stop her from hitting the beach in Mexico to celebrate her new collection at the 2019 #REVOLVESummer trip.

“If I can wear it pregnant, it’s for everybody,” Mitchell, 32, told PEOPLE of the pieces in her line. “It’s all your basic beachwear essentials. We did a lot of neutrals and sprinkled in some pops of neon.”

The multi-hyphenate star, who also has thr travel collection Beis with Revolve, added that this latest capsule with the influencer-loved retailer was a very organic partnership for her: “I’m so comfortable with the Revolve family, and I go on trips with them all the time. It only made sense to do a small little capsule with them for this trip.”

She also felt more confident than ever in her skin.

“To be honest, more than in my entire life, being in a bikini at this point [in my pregnancy] makes me feel more confident than I ever was before,” Mitchell shared with PEOPLE.

“I don’t really have to suck it in. I can’t suck it in,” the actress said. “So you get what you get.”

Mitchell was joined in Mexico by a group of fellow fashion stars in Mexico, including Olivia Culpo, Camila Coelho and Jasmine Sanders, to fête her new line. And thanks to their combined influence, the line is selling out fast. Below, what to shop before it’s too late.

The Shaycation x REVOLVE summer capsule collection, with 30 pieces ranging from $20 to $218, is available for purchase now at revolve.com.