Shay Mitchell Takes Us Inside Her Very Busy (and Glam!) Sunday — From NYFW to the VMAs
TRESemmé's Global Stylist Justine Marjan helped take the actress' look from day (for the Altuzurra fashion show) to night (for the MTV Video Music Awards)
All Hands on Deck
Going from runway to red carpet with my glam team today for NYFW and the VMAs.
Effortless Glam
Sure…it's fall but it's also 90 degrees this fashion week, so this hair is going UP!
The Final Look
Sleek ponytail with a sleek suit? Yes please. Justine Marjan used TRESemmé Texture Spray to create a bouncy, wavy ponytail to complement the soft white suit I picked out.
All About the Details
A prim and proper accessories table comprised of exactly what I needed for the day.
Leg Room
Why no, it is not too big for just me! On the way to the show.
Look No. 2!
What a shock! Glam chair…again! This time Justine Marjan preps my tresses for the VMAs, my second appearance of the day.
Red Carpet Ready
No caption needed. Ready for the VMAs.
- Gwen Stefani Thanks Blake Shelton for 'Letting Me Ride Your Coattails' into Country Music at Nashville Show
- Thistle Farms Founder Becca Stevens Leans on the Importance of Spreading Love in New Book Practically Divine
- Lawyer Recalls Winning His First Case in Same State Courts Where He Was Wrongfully Convicted
- AIDS Activist Remembers His Landmark Interview with Tammy Faye: 'I Was Struck By Her Compassion'