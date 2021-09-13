Shay Mitchell Takes Us Inside Her Very Busy (and Glam!) Sunday — From NYFW to the VMAs

TRESemmé's Global Stylist Justine Marjan helped take the actress' look from day (for the Altuzurra fashion show) to night (for the MTV Video Music Awards)

By Hanna Flanagan
September 13, 2021 01:46 PM

All Hands on Deck

Credit: Courtesy of Shay Mitchell

Going from runway to red carpet with my glam team today for NYFW and the VMAs.

Effortless Glam

Credit: Jeff Schear / Getty Images for TRESemmé

Sure…it's fall but it's also 90 degrees this fashion week, so this hair is going UP!

The Final Look

Credit: Jeff Schear / Getty Images for TRESemmé

Sleek ponytail with a sleek suit? Yes please. Justine Marjan used TRESemmé Texture Spray to create a bouncy, wavy ponytail to complement the soft white suit I picked out.

All About the Details

Credit: Jeff Schear / Getty Images for TRESemmé

A prim and proper accessories table comprised of exactly what I needed for the day.

Leg Room

Credit: Courtesy of Shay Mitchell

Why no, it is not too big for just me! On the way to the show.

Look No. 2!

Credit: Courtesy of Shay Mitchell

What a shock! Glam chair…again! This time Justine Marjan preps my tresses for the VMAs, my second appearance of the day.

Red Carpet Ready

Credit: Jeff Schear / Getty Images for TRESemmé

No caption needed. Ready for the VMAs. 

