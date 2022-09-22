Shay Mitchell Debuts Fiery Red Hair and Eyebrow Transformation at the Fendi Runway Show

Shay Mitchell teamed up with hairstylists Ricky Mota and Jesus Guerrero for her Milan Fashion Week look

By
Michelle Lee
Michelle Lee

Editorial Assistant, Style & Beauty, PEOPLE

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on September 22, 2022 01:10 PM
shay mitchell
Photo: Jacopo Raule/Getty

Shay Mitchell is painting Milan red with her dramatic hair transformation.

On Wednesday, the actress debuted her freshly dyed copper red locks and matching eyebrows at the Fendi SS23 Womenswear runway show during Milan Fashion Week.

Her new look was styled into a tousled bun and effortless tendrils courtesy of hair stylist Ricky Mota. To prep Mitchell's hair, Mota turned to UNITE Hair's Boosta Volumizing Spray. He then went in with the Texturiza Spray for added volume and finished off the updo with the 7SECONDS Glossing Spray for a fresh-out-of-the-salon shine and to keep flyaways at bay.

Mitchell, 35, paired her updated 'do with an all-yellow ensemble featuring a sporty top with a mesh bustier, a sequined mid-length skirt, and black pointed-toe stilettos. She accessorized with a vibrant beaded handbag designed by the Italian label.

Before the show, she shared a poll on her Instagram Story asking fans whether she should dye her hair red or bleach it platinum blonde — at 69 percent, the strawberry hue was by far a fan-favorite.

The following Stories showed a glimpse of Mitchell's coloring session with celebrity hairstylist Jesus Guerrero. In one of the clips, she even showed off her pre-dyed bleached eyebrows

L: Caption . PHOTO: shay mitchell/instagram
R: Caption . PHOTO: shay mitchell/instagram

Making a fashion statement comes natural for the Pretty Little Liars star who, even during her pregnancies, never shies away from serving a look.

Three months before welcoming her second baby girl with longtime partner Matte Babel, the BÉIS founder let fans in on one of her maternity-approved style hacks.

In an Instagram photo shared in March, Mitchell modeled a brown knit sweater fastened with safety pins. She tapped into the Y2K aesthetic with a crochet bucket hat and furry orange Bottega Veneta purse.

"Every sweater is a maternity sweater if your safety pins work hard enough 💫" she joked in the caption.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.

shay mitchell maternity sweater
shay mitchell/ instagram

The mom of two welcomed her second daughter, Rome, in June. The couple, who has been linked since 2017, also share their 2-year-old Atlas Noa.

"I feel awesome. I feel really, really good. It definitely takes a village. I'm really lucky my parents are in town and everybody's been really helpful," Mitchell told PEOPLE of her newborn while appearing at the BÉIS Motel pop-up in Los Angeles that month.

Noting that Atlas "is loving being a big sister," she added that her eldest "is so excited. She's been incredible. She helps me change diapers and it's good — she loves it."

Related Articles
anne hathaway
All the Must-See Moments from New York Fashion Week
Kim Kardashian
Kim Kardashian Outfits: Her Most Iconic Looks Yet
shay mitchell
Pregnant Shay Mitchell Shows Off Her Growing Baby Bump in Glamorous Transformation Video
shay mitchell maternity sweater
Shay Mitchell Jokes 'Every Sweater Is a Maternity Sweater' if You Have 'Safety Pins'
Jennie Kim of Black Pink
Must-See Celebrity Hair Changes
paris fashion week 2022
Fashion Month Continues in Europe: All the Must-See Photos from London, Milan and Paris
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 09: Linda Evangelista walks the runway during the Fendi 25th Anniversary Celebration of the Baguette at New York Fashion Week at Hammerstein Ballroom on September 09, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Taylor Hill/Getty Images)
Linda Evangelista Closes Fendi Show During NYFW — Her First in 15 Years and Post Fat Freezing Trauma
Ciara Russell Wilson
Ciara and Russell Wilson Have Date Night in N.Y.C., Plus Maluma, Adam Levine and More
Amanda Seyfried is seen at "Jimmy Kimmel Live" on February 25, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.
Amanda Seyfried Puckers Up for Late Night in L.A., Plus, Anthony Anderson, Issa Rae, and More
Kate Hudson launches King Street Vodka at Nikki Beach Club South Beach Wine and Food Festival in Miami Beach, Florida, USA on February 25, 2022.
Kate Hudson Serves Up Drinks in Miami Beach, Plus Sarah Jessica Parker, Will Ferrell and More
Tracee ELlis Ross
Tracee Ellis Ross Stops By 'The Tonight Show' in N.Y.C., Plus Jeff Goldblum, Jenna Ushkowitz and More
Amber Heard walks the runway during the "Le Defile L'Oreal Paris 2021" Womenswear Spring/Summer 2022 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on October 03, 2021 in Paris, France.
Amber Heard Hits the Runway in Paris, Plus Jamie Foxx, Charlize Theron and More
Tamron Hall Debuts New Blonde Hair for Her Show's Season 4 Premiere: 'Golden Hour'
Tamron Hall Debuts New Blonde Hair for Her Show's Season 4 Premiere: 'Golden Hour'
Miley Cyrus performs in concert during day one of Austin City Limits Music Festival at Zilker Park on October 1, 2021 in Austin, Texas.
Miley Cyrus Performs in Austin, Plus Ciara, Kirsten Dunst and More
"The Eternal Daughter" Photocall - 79th Venice International Film Festival
Tilda Swinton Debuts Yellow Hair at Venice Film Festival to Show Her Support for Ukraine
met gala arrivals tout
The Best Met Gala 2022 Red Carpet Looks