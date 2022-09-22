Shay Mitchell Debuts Fiery Red Hair and Eyebrow Transformation at the Fendi Runway Show

Shay Mitchell is painting Milan red with her dramatic hair transformation.

On Wednesday, the actress debuted her freshly dyed copper red locks and matching eyebrows at the Fendi SS23 Womenswear runway show during Milan Fashion Week.

Her new look was styled into a tousled bun and effortless tendrils courtesy of hair stylist Ricky Mota. To prep Mitchell's hair, Mota turned to UNITE Hair's Boosta Volumizing Spray. He then went in with the Texturiza Spray for added volume and finished off the updo with the 7SECONDS Glossing Spray for a fresh-out-of-the-salon shine and to keep flyaways at bay.

Mitchell, 35, paired her updated 'do with an all-yellow ensemble featuring a sporty top with a mesh bustier, a sequined mid-length skirt, and black pointed-toe stilettos. She accessorized with a vibrant beaded handbag designed by the Italian label.

Before the show, she shared a poll on her Instagram Story asking fans whether she should dye her hair red or bleach it platinum blonde — at 69 percent, the strawberry hue was by far a fan-favorite.

The following Stories showed a glimpse of Mitchell's coloring session with celebrity hairstylist Jesus Guerrero. In one of the clips, she even showed off her pre-dyed bleached eyebrows

Making a fashion statement comes natural for the Pretty Little Liars star who, even during her pregnancies, never shies away from serving a look.

Three months before welcoming her second baby girl with longtime partner Matte Babel, the BÉIS founder let fans in on one of her maternity-approved style hacks.

In an Instagram photo shared in March, Mitchell modeled a brown knit sweater fastened with safety pins. She tapped into the Y2K aesthetic with a crochet bucket hat and furry orange Bottega Veneta purse.

"Every sweater is a maternity sweater if your safety pins work hard enough 💫" she joked in the caption.

The mom of two welcomed her second daughter, Rome, in June. The couple, who has been linked since 2017, also share their 2-year-old Atlas Noa.

"I feel awesome. I feel really, really good. It definitely takes a village. I'm really lucky my parents are in town and everybody's been really helpful," Mitchell told PEOPLE of her newborn while appearing at the BÉIS Motel pop-up in Los Angeles that month.

Noting that Atlas "is loving being a big sister," she added that her eldest "is so excited. She's been incredible. She helps me change diapers and it's good — she loves it."