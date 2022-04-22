Shay Mitchell Exposed Her Baby Bump in the Y2K Pants Trend That Supermodels and Royals Love
Photo Credit: Shay Mitchell/Instagram
Shay Mitchell isn't a regular mom, she's a cool mom. And just like this Mean Girls reference, one of her recent outfits is giving us a major blast from the past.
Ever since the Beis founder, 34, announced that she is expecting her second baby with longtime partner Matte Babel, she's been serving up some incredibly chic, bump-baring ensembles. Earlier this week, Mitchell shared a photo on Instagram posing on the street dressed in an outfit that looks like it came straight from the early 2000s. "Pregnant af but make it Y2K," she simply captioned the post.
The tiny sunglasses! The cinched crop top! The cargo pants! The platform sides! It all screams #throwback — and we happen to know where you can get Mitchell's top and pants to replicate her Y2K style. They're both from celeb-loved athleisure brand Alo Yoga.
Buy It! Alo Yoga Ribbed Cinch Cropped Long Sleeve, $64; aloyoga.com
Buy It! Alo Yoga High-Waist City Wise Cargo Pant, $158; aloyoga.com
Her long sleeve top is made from a supremely soft ribbed material. It features a flattering V-neckline with adjustable front cinching that can be left loose for more coverage or tied tight for a more cropped fit — as demonstrated by Mitchell.
But it's her trousers that really have our interest piqued. She's wearing Alo Yoga's City Wise cargo pants, a high-waisted style sitting comfortably below her baby bump.
Cargo pants are one of the latest fashion trends gaining popularity among supermodels, royals, and TikTok users alike. It's probably because they're comfortable with a hint of edginess, and not to mention, extremely functional thanks to their many deep side-leg pockets — truly the trifecta for a good pair of pants.
Hailey Bieber, Emily Ratajkowski, and Rihanna are just a few A-listers who have recently stepped out in the nostalgic style. Kate Middleton also wore skinny cargo pants during an outing in Belize. But out of all the celebs wearing them, Mitchell's Alo Yoga cargo pants are arguably the comfiest take we have yet to see on the trend.
Made from a windbreaker-like material with a water-resistant finish, the pants have an elasticized waistband and cuffs for a more relaxed yet tailored fit. Reviewers agree with Mitchell that they give off a late-'90s/early 2000s vibe. They're wearing the pants for running daytime errands and for a "trendy casual out-on-the-town look."
Several customers have expressed that they love the pants so much, they own multiple pairs and hope the brand will drop more colors soon. The Alo Yoga cargo pants come in black and dark olive green and cost $158. There's also this similar deep brown pair from the brand that is $44 cheaper.
Mitchell has inspired us to bring Y2K fashion back into our closets — starting with a good pair of cargo pants.
Buy It! Alo Yoga It Girl Pant in Dark Cactus, $114; aloyoga.com
Buy It! Alo Yoga It Girl Pant in Espresso, $114; aloyoga.com
Buy It! Alo Yoga Micro Shearling High-Waist Solstice Sweatpant, $128; aloyoga.com
