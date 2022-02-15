Shay Mitchell Wore This Rihanna-Approved Denim Trend to Show Off Her Baby Bump
Pregnancy style is really evolving in 2022. Traditional maternity clothes are out, and bold, belly-exposing fashion is absolutely in. Just take a look at Shay Mitchell's latest pregnancy outfit that included a controversial trend from the 2000s, and you'll see what we mean.
Mitchell announced she was expecting baby number two with longtime partner Matte Babel in an Instagram post last week. Her outfits during her first pregnancy were always on fire, so we didn't expect anything less this time around — but we also didn't expect just how showstopping the look would be this time around.
In one of her first street-style looks since the big announcement, Mitchell took a cue from Rihanna (who, unsurprisingly, broke the internet when she announced she was expecting). The common thread in their maternity outfits? Low-rise jeans, a controversial trend that's slowly but surely been making a comeback — and we're here for it.
The 2000s hallmark was beloved by icons like Britney Spears and Christina Aguilera way back when, and nowadays, it's still being embraced by pop stars (J.Lo and Spears are fans), supermodels, and, dun, dun, dun — expecting moms. Mitchell's low-rise, light-wash pair were from Levi's and featured subtle distress at the knees and a raw hem. They're certainly not the first thing you think of when you hear "maternity jeans," but hey, they just might be now.
She paired her controversial blues with an Aday crop top, an Isabel Marant quilted denim jacket, Femme LA heels, and lots of body jewels that made the look sparkle and shine as she headed into Drake's Super Bowl party.
Pregnant or not, low-rise jeans are worth a try. Shop styles inspired by Mitchell and Rihanna below.
