Shawn Mendes Flashes His Toned Abs in New Tommy Hilfiger Campaign — See the Pics!

Shawn Mendes has a new venture with Tommy Hilfiger.

The musician showed off his physique to model the legacy brand's new Tommy X Shawn Classics Reborn collection that sees the clothing company create new designs out of recycled fabric and textiles, all of which Mendes, 24, helped design.

For the campaign, the star models the new silhouettes, including a collared American flag long-sleeve shirt, a tan cardigan with a signature "TH" monogram, a varsity jacket, a classic button-up and trousers, which all feature his initials on the logo. For many of his campaign shots, Mendes teased the camera with peeks of skin here and there.

Craig McDean

Other than Mendes, the capsule collection campaign also starred his sister Aaliyah, his close friend Jon Vinyl, artist-producer Mike Sabath, artist Ahmad Cissé, author and model Maye Musk, designer Czarina Kwong, champion for change Deprise Lons and models Yvesmark Chery and Anita Jane Pathammavong.

In a press release, Mendes opened up about his excitement for the campaign and love for the brand.

"I'm so excited to be working with my Tommy Hilfiger family on the Classics Reborn collection," Mendes said, adding, "The collection is so special to me because I was able to work with Tommy Hilfiger to co-create this range which includes these amazing, high-quality, sustainable versions of their most classic clothing items."

Mendes also said in a video shared on the brand's Instagram that "it feels amazing to see the work come to life with Tommy. I keep having this moment where I am staring at this little 'SM' on the Tommy Hilfiger logo — 'cause when I was a kid I wore so much Tommy and to see my initials on there is super cool."

Tommy Hilfiger praised the star in the same press release, saying Mendes is the perfect face for the campaign. "Shawn is an impressive young man and advocate for positive change. We're proud to partner with him and continue playing our part in creating a more responsible future of fashion."

Craig McDean

"The Tommy X Shawn Classics Reborn collection marks another step towards realizing our vision for sustainability, as we aim to create fashion that Wastes Nothing and Welcomes All," Hilfiger added.

Mendes, who has partnered with the brand in the past, is just one of the stars who have collaborated on a collection with Hilfiger, including Zendaya, Gigi Hadid, Indya Moore and Lewis Hamilton.

The Tommy x Shawn Classics Reborn capsule collection is now available on tommy.com, in Tommy Hilfiger stores worldwide and through select wholesale partners.