Shawn Mendes Flashes His Toned Abs in New Tommy Hilfiger Campaign — See the Pics!

Shawn Mendes and Tommy Hilfiger released a new capsule collection, which Mendes helped to design

By Zizi Strater
Published on March 20, 2023 12:41 PM
sean mendes
Photo: Craig McDean

Shawn Mendes has a new venture with Tommy Hilfiger.

The musician showed off his physique to model the legacy brand's new Tommy X Shawn Classics Reborn collection that sees the clothing company create new designs out of recycled fabric and textiles, all of which Mendes, 24, helped design.

For the campaign, the star models the new silhouettes, including a collared American flag long-sleeve shirt, a tan cardigan with a signature "TH" monogram, a varsity jacket, a classic button-up and trousers, which all feature his initials on the logo. For many of his campaign shots, Mendes teased the camera with peeks of skin here and there.

sean mendes
Craig McDean

Other than Mendes, the capsule collection campaign also starred his sister Aaliyah, his close friend Jon Vinyl, artist-producer Mike Sabath, artist Ahmad Cissé, author and model Maye Musk, designer Czarina Kwong, champion for change Deprise Lons and models Yvesmark Chery and Anita Jane Pathammavong.

In a press release, Mendes opened up about his excitement for the campaign and love for the brand.

"I'm so excited to be working with my Tommy Hilfiger family on the Classics Reborn collection," Mendes said, adding, "The collection is so special to me because I was able to work with Tommy Hilfiger to co-create this range which includes these amazing, high-quality, sustainable versions of their most classic clothing items."

Mendes also said in a video shared on the brand's Instagram that "it feels amazing to see the work come to life with Tommy. I keep having this moment where I am staring at this little 'SM' on the Tommy Hilfiger logo — 'cause when I was a kid I wore so much Tommy and to see my initials on there is super cool."

Tommy Hilfiger praised the star in the same press release, saying Mendes is the perfect face for the campaign. "Shawn is an impressive young man and advocate for positive change. We're proud to partner with him and continue playing our part in creating a more responsible future of fashion."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

sean mendes
Craig McDean

"The Tommy X Shawn Classics Reborn collection marks another step towards realizing our vision for sustainability, as we aim to create fashion that Wastes Nothing and Welcomes All," Hilfiger added.

Mendes, who has partnered with the brand in the past, is just one of the stars who have collaborated on a collection with Hilfiger, including Zendaya, Gigi Hadid, Indya Moore and Lewis Hamilton.

The Tommy x Shawn Classics Reborn capsule collection is now available on tommy.com, in Tommy Hilfiger stores worldwide and through select wholesale partners.

Related Articles
shawn mendes
Shawn Mendes (and His Abs!) Team with Tommy Hilfiger on New Campaign and Sustainable Partnership 
shawn mendes
Watch Shawn Mendes Cover Bruce Springsteen's 'Dancing in the Dark' for New Tommy Hilfiger Campaign
Splendid x Rachelove Collection
These Are the Best New Fashion Launches to Shop Right Now
Forever-21-Alix-Earle
The Hottest Celebrity Fashion Launches You Should Be Shopping Right Now
Ice Spice Ivy Park x Adidas
Ice Spice Stars in Her First Fashion Campaign with Beyoncé's Ivy Park and Adidas: 'I Love a Baddie'
Amazon Basic Fashion
I’m the Resident Office Fashion Girl and These Are the 10 Amazon Fashion Staples I Can’t Live Without
Paul McCartney poses with his wife Linda (1941 - 1998), and their daughters, left to right, Heather, Stella and Mary at an airport, 30th June 1975
Paul McCartney's 5 Children: Everything to Know
The Gap x The Brooklyn Circus
Indya Moore and Her Mom Open Up About New Gap Campaign, Intersectionality and Growing Together
Stephen “tWitch” Boss Gap campaign
Stephen 'tWitch' Boss Honored in Gap Campaign Captured Before His Death: 'It Brought Tears to Our Eyes'
Erin Napier attends Build Series to discuss the new season of "Home Town" at Build Studio on January 08, 2020 in New York City.
Launches We Love! Erin Napier Unveils Custom Wallpaper Collection, Plus More of the Best New Home Products
Swimsuit, handbag, sunglasses, and dress from Black-Owned Fashion Brands
15 Black-Owned Fashion Brands We’re Shopping Right Now
Michael Kors - Fall 2023 - RTW - Front Row
See All the Can't-Miss Moments from New York Fashion Week
Black-Owned Beauty products
25 Black-Owned Beauty Brands Leading the Way in Makeup, Skincare, and Haircare
best clothing subscription boxes for women
From Dresses to Jewelry, These Are the 12 Best Clothing Subscription Boxes to Sign Up for Right Now
best clothing subscription boxes for men
12 Clothing Subscription Boxes That Cater to Men
Paula Abdul Smash + Tess collection
Paula Abdul Launches Empowering 15-Piece Athleisure Collection with Smash + Tess: 'A Labor of Love'