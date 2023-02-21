Shawn Mendes Explains Why He Shaved His Famous Heartthrob Hair: 'I Was Just Feeling This Urge'

Shawn Mendes greeted the new year with a never-before-seen buzzcut. Now, he's finally sharing why he made the unexpected decision to shave his famous locks.

"I think everyone should know what they look like with a shaved head," the 24-year-old Wonder singer, whose hair history also includes a man bun, told the Wall Street Journal in a new interview released Monday.

Alongside his curiosity, the Canadian singer desired change. "I also was just feeling this urge to just shake myself up a little bit," he further explained to the outlet.

The three-time Grammy nominee was first seen with his closely cut style on Jan. 7. For a casual outing he also sported a bohemian knitwear look quite different from his previous cool and sexy rock 'n roll aesthetic.

BACKGRID; Cindy Ord/WireImage

But, according to the Wall Street Journal, the sudden chop reflected the healing happening in Mendes' personal life, which became a priority after the singer decided to cancel his tour dates last summer.

"The process was very difficult. A lot of doing therapy, a lot of trying to understand how I was feeling and what was making me feel that way. And then doing the work to help myself and heal," he shared. "And also leaning on people in my life to help a little bit."

Lewis Mirrett for David Yurman

While the "Mercy" singer is slowly but surely making his way back into the studio to create new music, he did recently embark on a new fashion gig with David Yurman as the jewelry brand's new ambassador.

"David Yurman has always been a brand that embodies quality, authenticity and timeless style," Mendes told PEOPLE of why he wanted to join the brand and star in its new Nature's Artistry campaign (photographed pre-buzz cut).

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.

He added: "It felt like a natural fit. I've been a fan of their jewelry for a long time, and I am so excited to have worked with them on their new campaign."

The luxury brand doesn't stray too far from Mendes' own approach to style. "I like pieces that are subtle enough to let me feel comfortable, but at the same time, elevate my overall look," he said. "Just have fun with it."