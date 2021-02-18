Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.

Shawn Mendes Just Cut His Quarantine Man Bun — See the Singer's Short New Hairstyle

Shawn Mendes just said goodbye to his quarantine ponytail.

On Thursday, the 22-year-old singer — who's been growing out his curly locks for months and reached man bun territory over the holidays — debuted a fresh chop on his Instagram Story.

"Goodbye long hair!!" Mendes captioned a Boomerang selfie. "@heyannabee you're the best," he added, tagging celebrity groomer Anna Bernabe.

Back in October, BBC Radio 1 DJ Greg James posted a screenshot to Instagram of a text message conversation between himself and Mendes that revealed the secret behind the singer-songwriter's incredible head of hair.

"LOL honestly man what works for me is the Moroccan Hydrating Cream […] then some oil to lock in the edges," Mendes said in response to James asking him to recommend "some good styling products."

The "Wonder" singer's long hair is no more, but Mendes gave it plenty of time to shine by posting several photos of his shoulder-length 'do on Instagram — including a shirtless snap that Mariah Carey hilariously recreated last month.

"Grateful 💙," the Canadian star wrote in the caption on Jan. 27. "The sun, coffee, my health, my family, old Mariah Carey songs, music, humans!!!"

One day later, Carey, 50, shared a selfie of herself with her eyes looking at the sky and with open arms, copying Mendes' caption and post from a day before, where he listed the things he's grateful for — including "old Mariah Carey songs."

Carey changed up her caption, writing "Grateful 💖 The sun, tea, my health, my family, old Shawn Mendes songs, music, humans!!!" (Mendes, 22, had included a blue heart here, wrote "coffee" instead of tea, and referred to the "Always Be My Baby" songstress.)

Mendes was quick to respond to Carey, quote-tweeting her post and adding a laugh emoji and two hearts.