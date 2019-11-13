Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello Get Tattoos Together – See Her First Piece of Ink!

From courtside PDA to the tattoo parlor! Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello just spent their latest date night getting some new ink.

On Tuesday, the duo – who confirmed in October that they have been dating since the Forth of July – stopped by Los Angeles-based tattoo artist Kane Navasard’s studio to add to Mendes’ ever-growing collection and welcome Cabello to “the club.”

Navasard showed off the singers’ new tattoos on his Instagram stories. Cabello’s featured the phrase “it’s a mystery” written in script font on the inside of her pinky finger, which references a quote from the 1998 version of Shakespeare in Love starring Gwyneth Paltrow. He captioned the shot, “Welcome to the club.”

Mendes opted for a different tattoo, adding a small “A” behind his right ear as a tribute to his 16-year-old sister, Aaliyah Mendes. The tattoo artist shared a photo of Mendes’ ink on his feed, writing in the caption, “Little letter ‘A’ for the man @shawnmendes.”

The “Stitches” artist boasts a substantial tattoo collection, including a sparrow on his right hand. In 2018, Mendes told W Magazine that he added a tiny “8” (speculated to represent his birthday on August 8) on his middle finger with Hailey Bieber.

Neither singer has shared their new tattoo on their own Instagram accounts yet.

The couple’s new ink comes two days after they were seen showing serious PDA courtside at a L.A. Clippers game on Sunday night.

Mendes and Cabello were originally linked back in June after the release of their steamy music video for their hit “Señorita.” But Mendes confirmed in October that the two made it official on the Forth of July.

“We haven’t been dating for that long,” Mendes told fans at his concert in Hindmarsh, Australia in footage that was shared on Twitter. “We have been dating since July 4th officially.”

Right after the Forth of July, they were seeing kissing over coffee in San Francisco, but claimed to be “just friends” at the time.

Most recently, Cabello paid tribute to her boyfriend and their journey during an intimate show for her upcoming third album, Romance, in L.A.

“Oh God, I’m so nervous for this next song because I’ve never sang this before,” she said to introduce her song “Used to This,” which talks about accepting the idea of actually being in love.

She continued: “Basically I had this lyric called, ‘It’s gonna take me a minute, but I could get used to this,’ and the song is basically about like when you’re friends with somebody for a really long time, and you know someone for a really long time, and then you start dating them, and then you’re like, ‘Oh my God, like this is so weird, cause like, you’ve been my friend forever. But I like it — and I could get used to this.'”