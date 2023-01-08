There's No Hair Holding Him Back! Shawn Mendes Debuts New Buzz Cut

Shawn Mendes fans might be begging for "Mercy" after seeing his latest look!

The singer-songwriter, 24, stepped out in Los Angeles on Saturday and debuted a brand-new buzz cut and departure from his signature locks.

BACKGRID

Showing off his freshly-shaved head, Mendes rocked a cozy cardigan, scarf, and some baggy pants — a low-key look that put all the attention on his hair.

The new 'do is new territory for Mendes, who has rocked some iteration of a medium-length, thick curly hairstyle for the duration of his career. At times, it's been shorter, at times it's been something of a quarantine man bun, but it's never been totally gone until now.

While fans no longer have to "Wonder" what the musician would look like with a short trim, Mendes himself hasn't always been open to the idea. Back in October 2014, Mendes tweeted about the prospect of getting his head shaved and was not too enthusiastic about it.

"Had a dream someone buzzed all my hair off, freaked a lil haha," he wrote.

Shawn Mendes. Rob Kim/Getty

There's been no shortage of buzz cuts in the entertainment industry in recent months. While Mendes' transformation marks the first big one of 2023, Patrick Dempsey decided to ditch his locks in December and opted for a buzz of his own.

The Emmy nominee, 56, could be seen cleaning up the look in an Instagram video shared by his makeup artist and hairstylist wife, Jillian Dempsey last month.

Jillian called the move a "spur-of-the-moment" change and a "rebirth" for the star, whose roots were hard to manage at the time. "Patrick recently dyed his hair platinum for a project, and even though he colored his hair back, it wasn't the same natural 'salt-and-pepper' color that we all know and love," she told PEOPLE. "In order to let his color grow back naturally, we needed to give him a fresh and short start."

Jillian added that a buzz cut was "worth trying out," but ultimately "depends on your head shape."

"Patrick has a fearless nature and allows me to do just about anything with his hair," she continued, adding that she's been cutting her husband's hair since 1995. "We treat his hair like it's a sculpture and have a lot of fun trying new things in between projects. Just this past Halloween, before we dyed his hair back from platinum, he let me dye it an orange-y color."

As for Mendes, his last major chop came in early 2021 when he parted ways from his grown-out pandemic hair to return to his signature look. "Goodbye long hair," he wrote at the time.