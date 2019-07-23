Shawn Mendes Gets Butterfly Tattooed on His Bicep After a Fan Suggests It

Shawn Mendes took a fan’s suggestion to heart when he got his newest tattoo.

After one fan tweeted two photos of the “Señorita” singer with an intricate butterfly drawing tattooed on his arm and suggested he get the tat in real life, Mendes seemed inspired to get the ink. The 20-year-old star retweeted the fan’s original message saying, “Wait this is awesome, can u DM the drawing ??”

The fan gave credit where it’s due, replying that the drawing she Photoshopped on Mendes’ arm was originally created by Chilean tattoo artist who goes by @macdreaper on Instagram. “this is the original artist of the drawing!! go support them n’ give them some love,” the fan tweeted.

Wait this is awesome, can u DM the drawing ?? https://t.co/0y5b3S584Y — Shawn Mendes (@ShawnMendes) July 18, 2019

Without giving it a second thought, Mendes turned to Toronto-based tattoo artist Livia Tsang to make his fan’s dream a reality and get the image inked on his bicep.

The final result looked near-identical to the image Mendes’ fan originally shared on Twitter. While one side of the butterfly has its normal wings, the other wing is completely covered in blooming flowers.

Tsang shared a photo of the pop star showing off the ink on Instagram and said, “For the best @shawnmendes. Based on an edit from a fan, original art by @macdreaper.”

Mendes also shared multiple pictures of the tattoo and thanked Tsang, calling her “the best.”

Once Mendes unveiled his new tat, @macdreaper posted his original design to Instagram. “thank you very much for all the messages of love that you have sent me and for appreciating and sharing my art,” he captioned the photo. “For those who have asked me, I am located in Santiago de Chile. I invite you to continue reviewing and sharing my art.”

Mendes’ other tattoos include the number “8” on the inside of one finger, a tiny elephant on another finger, a flying swallow on his hand and an acoustic guitar on his right forearm.