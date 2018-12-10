Shawn Mendes showed off his beauty know-how over the weekend and let’s just say his braiding skills will give Chris Pratt a run for his money.

On Sunday, singer Camila Cabello shared a sweet snap of Mendes kneeling on the floor braiding her hair, as she sits crossed leg eating a banana backstage at an event. While she hasn’t shared the final results of the hairstyle, Mendes looked like a total natural in the pic.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The two were both on-hand at Z100’s Jingle Ball in N.Y.C. on Friday night and to prep for the big concert, Mendes gave himself a little pampering on the plane to N.Y.C.

On Saturday, the star shared a series of pics from his life on the road, including a snap of himself on a private jet wearing a white sheet mask. He also shared a second look on Instagram stories, masking alongside a friend.

Sean Mendes/Instagram

RELATED: Taylor Swift Shares Her Glittery Eyeshadow with Shawn Mendes in ‘Perfect’ Backstage Makeover

This isn’t the first time we’ve seen Mendes getting glam. Earlier this year, he visited his pal Taylor Swift during her Reputation world tour and hung out backstage with Swift and Cabello (who opened for the tour) and got a sparkly white glitter eyeshadow applied by Swift.

Taylor putting glittery eyeshadow on @ShawnMendes backstage at #repTourToronto on her Instagram Story! pic.twitter.com/9so7oD1VCx — Taylor Nation SG (@taylornationSG) August 4, 2018

“This is pretty much the exact same show look [we do],” Swift told him in an Instagram Stories video of the makeover, which she labeled, “Shawn’s back and he’s glittery.”

Mendes replied: “This is perfect. This is all I wanted, ever.”

RELATED: Camila Cabello Says Touring with Taylor Swift Is Going to Be “a Big Slumber Party”

While Mendes has never publicly dated anyone since stepping into the spotlight (despite walking the Met Gala red carpet with Hailey Baldwinhe’s found it difficult to deal with the intrigue surrounding his sexuality, especially after Swift’s video sparked further speculation.

“In the back of my heart, I feel like I need to go be seen with someone — like a girl — in public, to prove to people that I’m not gay,” he said in his cover story for Rolling Stone.

The singer added that “even though in my heart I know that it’s not a bad thing,” there is “still a piece of me that thinks that. And I hate that side of me.”

He also addressed the video with Swift saying that after it was posted he woke up in a cold sweat and “felt sick.”

“I was like, ‘F—, why did I let her post that?’ I just fed the fire that I’m terrified of,” he remarked, adding that he’s now happy with the video and it reminded him of the times he would wear glittery makeup as a kid to entertain his parents.

In fact, his childhood was full of beauty tutorials thanks to his 15 female cousins. He said he grew up “braiding hair and painting nails” with them. “Maybe I am a little more feminine — but that’s the way it is. That’s why I am me.”

And from the looks of Cabello’s hair, all that practice certainly paid off.