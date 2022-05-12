The 23-year-old musician is the face of the American brand's "Classics Reborn" as he partners with Tommy Hilfiger on an environmentally friendly initiative

Shawn Mendes (and His Abs!) Team with Tommy Hilfiger on New Campaign and Sustainable Partnership

There's nothing holding Shawn Mendes back.

The Grammy Award nominated singer-songwriter is venturing into the fashion world with his latest campaign and partnership with Tommy Hilfiger — and it's bringing style, sustainability...and abs!

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

On Thursday, the brand introduced its "Classics Reborn" Summer 2022 global campaign, photographed by Craig McDean, and tapped Mendes to model the 1985 Program collection.

Posing in a barren field, he donned classic, sexy Americana looks including half buttoned tee shirts and low rise jeans revealing the waistband of his Tommy Hilfiger underwear. In one photo, he even revealed his toned abs as he's photographed dressing.

sean mendes Credit: Tommy Hilfiger

The campaign, which is set to launch May 16, is the first initiative a part of Mendes and the brand's "Play it Forward" sustainable partnership.

"I've always been inspired by Tommy and the iconic brand he built, and I'm excited to share our journey together with my fans," Mendes, 23, said in a press release. "Everyone has a role to play in creating a more sustainable future and I'm inspired to see what we can achieve."

We can also expect more looks from the "Mercy" singer throughout the collaboration. For his upcoming Wonder: The World Tour, Mendes will wear sustainable, custom-made Tommy Hilfiger pieces while the brand plans to donate $1 million to "offset the environmental impact of the tour."

The two will also co-design a Spring 2023 capsule collection, which will consist of "reimagine[d] timeless style" and "recycled and new material innovations".

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.

sean mendes Credit: Tommy Hilfiger

"Shawn's not only a multitalented musician — he also represents a new generation of Future Makers who understand the need for action," Tommy Hilfiger stated in a press release. "By joining forces with Shawn to learn, share and innovate, we can build upon what we've already achieved and take our sustainability journey to the next level."

Mendes added: "I look forward to learning from each other, exploring how creative reimagination can have a positive effect on the fashion industry, and sharing what living more sustainably means to me."

sean mendes Credit: Tommy Hilfiger

This isn't the first time the "Stitches" singer is repping the classic brand.

On May 2, Mendes attended the Met Gala wearing Tommy Hilfiger to celebrate the institute's "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" exhibition. He donned a navy overcoat (styled unbuttoned to reveal the maroon lining) with a popped collar, a matching navy suit and heeled boots to match the evening's theme.

He also nailed down the Tommy Hilfiger aesthetic (literally) with his coordinating manicure, which featured the brand's logo painted on his ring finger.

The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating “In America: An Anthology of Fashion” – Arrivals Credit: Getty

The singer shook the internet with his regal ensemble as fans compared his look to the likes of the Little Mermaid's Prince Eric and Bridgerton's Lord Anthony Bridgerton.