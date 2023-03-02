Shauna Rae Shows Off Hair Transformation After Years of Long Locks: 'Chopped!'

The "I Am Shauna Rae" star gave fans a glimpse of her fresh, new — and very different — look

By Wendy Geller
Published on March 2, 2023 05:20 PM
Shauna Rae haircut
Photo: Shauna Rae/Instagram (2)

Shauna Rae has made the cut!

The I Am Shauna Rae star posted a video to social media Thursday showing off a fresh new look via a dramatic change — namely, chopping her lengthy locks into a barely shoulder-grazing layered bob.

Set to Big Boss Vette's "Pretty Girls Walk," the clip shows the TLC personality first with her long hair, then spinning for the camera to reveal the new 'do and a big smile.

"Chopped!" she captioned the post, adding a thank you to hairstylist Alex Oringer. "I love it!"

Shauna, who was diagnosed with pituitary dwarfism after battling brain cancer as a child and stands 3'10" at age 23, has interest in style in general, having explained in January that she wants to develop an adaptive apparel line for people who don't always fit into what's readily available on store racks.

"The main factor of why I'm trying to create a fashion line is because I grew up not fitting into a [store] section," she related. "I know what it's like to buy clothes and [have] it not fit you in one way but fit you in another."

RELATED VIDEO: Shauna Rae Reveals She's Developing an Adaptive Apparel Line and Her Aspirations to Go to FIT

Her ultimate goal? Shauna said she hopes to study at the Fashion Institute of Technology (FIT) in order to create her own fashion line that will "fit little people and anyone else on the beauty spectrum."

The aspiring fashion designer reveals that she's "been told plenty of times that people forget I'm short," but says that "I don't ever forget."

I Am Shauna Rae airs Tuesdays at 10 p.m. ET on TLC.

