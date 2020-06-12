Shaun White Bleaches His Signature Red Hair an Icy Blonde Shade — See How Fans Are Reacting

Shaun White has a new ‘do.

The professional snowboarder — whose impressive tricks and fiery red hair earned him the nickname “Flying Tomato” after the 2006 Olympic Games — swapped out his signature color for an icy blonde shade, which he debuted in an Instagram selfie on Friday.

“Shaun le blanc 👨🏻‍🦳” White, 33, wrote alongside the photo.

Many of White’s fans and followers complimented his new look, while some admitted they already miss his red hair. Other social media users followed the snowboarders lead, cracking jokes and making puns about the cool-toned color in the comment section.

“Looking forward to [your] natural color growing back out so then you’ll get to rock frosted tips!!” one Instagram user said. Another person wrote, “What’s good Snow White.”

A third added, "Now the flying Alfredo?"

White’s girlfriend actress Nina Dobrev dropped a white heart emoji under the photo, seemingly approving of his dramatic hair change.

Earlier in the day, the three-time Olympic gold medalist teased the big reveal by posting an Instagram photo of himself mid-way through the bleaching process making a “shushing” motion with his pointer finger.

“🤫” he captioned the snap. Dobrev, 31, also hinted that her boyfriend was going blonde by leaving a ghost emoji in the comment section.

And this is not the first time the new couple have bonded over a hair change. Last month, The Vampire Diaries actress and the Olympian made their debut on social media together with posts showing Dobrev giving White a haircut.

"Adding to resume: hairdresser ✂️" she wrote in the caption of her photo with White.

Image zoom Nina Dobrev, Shaun White Nina Dobrev/instagram

In the snap, the actress held up a pair of scissors while her snowboarding beau looked on with a frightened expression on his face. Dobrev also included a boomerang in the post showing off the large amount of hair she had cut.

White shared his own post with the caption, "My hairstylist said he wouldn’t, so she did 😨✂️."

"#QuarantineCuts," the athlete added alongside before and after photos of his new 'do as well as a sped-up video of Dobrev working on his hair.

PEOPLE reported on the couple's relationship last month, with a source saying, "Their friends were surprised at first about the relationship but now that they’ve seen them together it actually makes a lot of sense."