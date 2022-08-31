Sharon Stone Recalls Getting Dumped by Younger Man for Not Getting Botox — and Her Response Is Epic

"If you don’t see me for more than that, you’ll please find your way to the exit,” she told Vogue Arabia of a partner breaking up with her over not using Botox

By Hedy Phillips
Published on August 31, 2022 01:55 PM
Sharon Stone attends the 2022 CORE Gala hosted by Sean Penn and Ann Lee at Hollywood Palladium on June 10, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.
Photo: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Sharon Stone said bye-bye to Botox years ago.

The Ratched actress told Vogue Arabia in her new cover story that she used to get filler and Botox frequently. That all came to a halt after a very bad experience, though.

"There were periods in the super fame when I got Botox and filler and stuff, and then I had this massive stroke and a nine-day brain hemorrhage and I had to have over 300 shots of Botox and filler to make the one side of my face come up again," she told the magazine.

The trauma of the incident turned her off the anti-aging procedures, especially considering it had taken cosmetic surgery from "cute luxury to some kind of massive, painful neurological need," she said.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.

Stone, 64, seemingly made peace with her decision to age naturally after that, until a recent partner brought Botox back into the conversation — and not in a positive way.

The actress told Vogue Arabia of a younger man she'd been dating who asked if she used Botox. She told him, "It would probably be really good for your ego and mine if I did."

Stone told the magazine that she saw him "one more time after that" but then he lost interest. "If you don't see me for more than that, you'll please find your way to the exit," she said.

Despite the topic being brought back up to Stone, she remains unbothered, telling Vogue Arabia that she's living her best life these days. "I feel like this is the most exciting and creative period of my life," she said. "I feel really, really happy. I've never been this joyful."

Stone has embraced her "imperfect" body, showing off her curves both in and out of clothes. In July, she posed for a care-free poolside photo wearing only a green-and-white striped beach towel wrapped around her shoulders, a pair of green cheetah print bikini bottoms and layers of chain necklaces.

"Gratefully Imperfect on a Perfect Day ❣️," she captioned the post.

At the end of August, she shared another bikini shot on Instagram, jokingly writing, "Why do I always get in shape when summers over?"

The 75th Annual Cannes Film Festival
Daniele Venturelli/WireImage

Stone has been turning heads on red carpets for years, always making a statement with her sartorial choices. In May, Stone shut down the red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival with multiple stop-and-stare ensembles.

One of them was a dramatic blue-and-white mosaic Dolce & Gabbana gown, which she wore to the screening of Forever Young. Designed with a curve-hugging silhouette with a detachable skirt (unveiled with the help of models Adam Senn and Sam Webb), Stone turned the red carpet into her own personal runway.

The Flight Attendant actress gives credit where credit is due, though, when it comes to her style — she knows she can't do it alone. "It means I have been lucky enough to be dressed by the greatest designers and learned about style from the masters," she told PEOPLE in March.

Related Articles
sharon stone
Sharon Stone Shares Empowering Topless Bikini Photo on Instagram: 'Gratefully Imperfect'
The 75th Annual Cannes Film Festival
Sharon Stone Flaunts Fit Bikini Bod, Jokes About Being Too Late For Summer
Tess Holliday
Tess Holliday Tells Fans Not to Follow Plastic Surgery Trends: 'You're Perfect as You Are'
sharon stone
Sharon Stone Turns the Cannes Red Carpet into Her Runway with Red Carpet Gown Transformation
Paulina Porizkova Responds to Plastic Surgeon Who Said Her Face Needs ‘Fixing’ https://www.instagram.com/p/ChKXKPRunSe/?hl=en
Paulina Porizkova Responds to Cosmetic Surgeon Who Allegedly Said Her Face Needs 'Fixing'
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5nkIJ4H8Vso&t=3s Ellia Green - Bingham Cup - First Olympian Trans Man to Come Out
Rugby Gold Medalist Ellia Green Becomes First Olympian to Come Out as a Transgender Man
Kelly Ripa
22 Stars Who've Opened Up About Plastic Surgery
Keke Palmer attends the UK Premiere Of "NOPE" at the Odeon Luxe Leicester Square on July 28, 2022 in London, England.
Keke Palmer Makes a Case for Head-to-Toe Green Lace at 'Nope' London Premiere — See the Pics!
Allure Magazine Kim Kardashian
Kim Kardashian Says She'd 'Do Anything to Look and Feel Youthful,' Denies Ever Getting Face Fillers
The World Premiere Of Universal Pictures' "NOPE" - Arrivals
See Keke Palmer's Jaw-Dropping 'Nope' Premiere Outfit: 'It's the Runway Look For Me'
The 59th GRAMMY Awards - Arrivals
Giorgio Armani's Most Iconic Fashion Designs Through the Years
Huma Abedin
What to Know About Huma Abedin, Who Is Dating Bradley Cooper
kim cattrall
Bikini-Clad Celebs Over 50 Who Prove Age Is Nothing But a Number
Lena Dunham Shows Some Skin and Her Impressive Tattoos in Colorful Bikini Pictures https://www.instagram.com/p/CfovlFNLUYE/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link
Lena Dunham Models Colorful Bikini Collection — and Shows Off Her Multiple Tattoos — on Instagram
Megan Fox; Machine Gun Kelly
Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly's Relationship Timeline
Sarah Jessica Parker seen on the set of "And Just Like That..." the follow up series to "Sex and the City"
Sarah Jessica Parker Asks Fans to Stop Calling Her Gray Hair 'Brave'