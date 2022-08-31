Sharon Stone Recalls Getting Dumped by Younger Man for Not Getting Botox — and Her Response Is Epic

Sharon Stone said bye-bye to Botox years ago.

The Ratched actress told Vogue Arabia in her new cover story that she used to get filler and Botox frequently. That all came to a halt after a very bad experience, though.

"There were periods in the super fame when I got Botox and filler and stuff, and then I had this massive stroke and a nine-day brain hemorrhage and I had to have over 300 shots of Botox and filler to make the one side of my face come up again," she told the magazine.

The trauma of the incident turned her off the anti-aging procedures, especially considering it had taken cosmetic surgery from "cute luxury to some kind of massive, painful neurological need," she said.

Stone, 64, seemingly made peace with her decision to age naturally after that, until a recent partner brought Botox back into the conversation — and not in a positive way.

The actress told Vogue Arabia of a younger man she'd been dating who asked if she used Botox. She told him, "It would probably be really good for your ego and mine if I did."

Stone told the magazine that she saw him "one more time after that" but then he lost interest. "If you don't see me for more than that, you'll please find your way to the exit," she said.

Despite the topic being brought back up to Stone, she remains unbothered, telling Vogue Arabia that she's living her best life these days. "I feel like this is the most exciting and creative period of my life," she said. "I feel really, really happy. I've never been this joyful."

Stone has embraced her "imperfect" body, showing off her curves both in and out of clothes. In July, she posed for a care-free poolside photo wearing only a green-and-white striped beach towel wrapped around her shoulders, a pair of green cheetah print bikini bottoms and layers of chain necklaces.

"Gratefully Imperfect on a Perfect Day ❣️," she captioned the post.

At the end of August, she shared another bikini shot on Instagram, jokingly writing, "Why do I always get in shape when summers over?"

Stone has been turning heads on red carpets for years, always making a statement with her sartorial choices. In May, Stone shut down the red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival with multiple stop-and-stare ensembles.

One of them was a dramatic blue-and-white mosaic Dolce & Gabbana gown, which she wore to the screening of Forever Young. Designed with a curve-hugging silhouette with a detachable skirt (unveiled with the help of models Adam Senn and Sam Webb), Stone turned the red carpet into her own personal runway.

The Flight Attendant actress gives credit where credit is due, though, when it comes to her style — she knows she can't do it alone. "It means I have been lucky enough to be dressed by the greatest designers and learned about style from the masters," she told PEOPLE in March.