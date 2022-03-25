The actress, who recently partnered with LensCrafters on a new fashion-forward campaign, opens up to PEOPLE about her iconic style

Sharon Stone Still Has the Gap T-Shirt She Wore to the 1996 Oscars

Throughout her impressive decades-long acting career, Sharon Stone has been widely viewed as a style icon.

From her major on-screen outfit moments (she still has her iconic white Basic Instinct dress from 30 years ago) to her stunning red carpet looks, the actress, 64, knows how to flex when it comes to her fashion choices, which is why LensCrafters tapped her as the face of its new Your Eyes First campaign.

"I've worn glasses since I was five, so working with this company was a great fit, since they give in store eye exams and have a large selection of glasses," Stone told PEOPLE of the partnership. "There are so many gorgeous glasses now, it's easy to accessorize any look."

In the LensCrafters ad campaign, stone wears a chic turtleneck and bold frames, as she's photographed in a variety of styles from big bane brands including Ray-Ban, Dolce & Gabbana and Prada. She also stars in a a new commercial for the eyebrow brand, wearing a chic power pantsuit as she heads to a LensCrafters store for an appointment.

But Stone says it's impossible to pick a favorite pair.

"You don't need to have a favorite anymore. You can have several pairs!" she said.

When asked what being labeled a style icon meant to her, Stone shared, "It means I have been lucky enough to be dressed by the greatest designers and learned about style from the masters."

As for her most memorable red-carpet look, the answer was easy: The Gap black t-shirt that she wore to the 1996 Oscars layered under an Armani velvet jacket and worn with a Valentino skirt.

Sharon Stone Credit: Ke.Mazur/WireImage

As for the most meaningful thing in her closet, the answer is simple: "My dad's old cashmere sweaters."