Sharon Stone Shines in a Sunny Yellow Bikini - and Celebs Friends Pile on the Praise

Sharon Stone's soaking up every minute of summer.

Over the weekend, the 63-year-old actress enjoyed the sunshine while hanging in the backyard wearing a bright yellow bikini. Stone showed off her fit physique as she modeled the sporty, high-rise swimsuit and snapped a photo for Instagram beaming at the camera with her arms above her head. While the star took the photo, her French bulldog adorably sat in the doorway of her home admiring her modeling skills.

Stone captioned the animated photo, "Happy Summer."

The Beauty of Living Twice author's celeb friends flooded the comments with sweet messages after she posted the pic of her bikini body.

"Even the dog knows you got IT," said Leslie Jordan. Jamie Lee Curtis wrote, "OK.... JUST.... W🌞W."

"you deserve all the Oscars that ever existed," added Rose McGowan. Paulina Porizkova wrote, "Oh yeah, 🔥🔥🔥."

Vera Wang replied with clapping emojis, Kate Hudson sent a string of yellow hearts and Andie MacDowell added a single flame emoji.

Sharon Stone Sharon Stone | Credit: Rich Polk/Getty

Last year, Stone has opened up about being considered a sex symbol in her 60s, describing it as "difficult."

"Everybody expects you to be that all the time," she told Town & Country. "It was very difficult for Marilyn Monroe. She did movies that really mattered, like Bus Stop, The Misfits, but she still couldn't get completely out of being that thing. It's very hard to shake."