Sharon Stone Remembers 'Freaking Out' When a FedEx Driver Ran Over Her 1996 Oscars Dress

Sharon Stone turned heads when she ditched tradition and walked the 1996 Academy Awards red carpet wearing a turtleneck instead of a black-tie gown. The iconic moment has gone down in fashion history, but the actress’ surprisingly casual outfit wasn’t at all planned.

On Thursday, Stone, 62, revealed during an episode of Naomi Campbell’s YouTube series No Filter with Naomi that the all-black look came to be after a major fashion emergency occurred just one day before the big night.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

“Vera [Wang] was making me two dresses and we were trying to make one from this Fortuny fabric, and it kept stretching and changing and moving, so we weren’t quite sure it would come together but we were experimenting,” she told Campbell.

Stone continued: “We were making this other great dress, this pink dress, and it came and the FedEx guy dropped it out of the back of his truck and backed up over it. The box broke open and the dress had a black tire track across the whole of the front of [it]. The day before the Oscars.”

Image zoom Frank Trapper/Corbis via Getty; Naomi Campbell/ Youtube

RELATED: Naomi Campbell on Working with Princess Diana to Surprise a Teenage Prince William: ‘It Was So Sweet’

At the time, the actress was nominated for Martin Scorsese’s classic crime drama, Casino, in which she starred opposite Robert De Niro as a hustler named Ginger McKenna. Stone told Campbell she “freaked out” about the fashion mishap, being that she was a first-time nominee representing an all-star cast: “I just couldn’t believe it,” she said.

Image zoom

“I was just so freaked out because I was nominated, and that’s the biggest thing to ever happen when you’re a little actress and you get to work with Bob [De Niro] and Marty [Scorsese], and I just couldn’t believe it,” the star shared. “I finally made it to this big moment in my career, and the guy ruined my dress. There’s a big tire track down my dress.”

In the eleventh hour, she called on Ellen Mirojnick, the costume designer for her 1992 thriller Basic Instinct. With no time to pull another designer gown or create something from scratch, Mirojnick had to work some magic using pieces from Stone’s own closet — thus, leading to her famous high-low Oscars fashion moment.

RELATED: Sharon Stone Tested Guests’ Temperatures at Her Birthday Party Before Coronavirus Outbreak

“She just looked at the dress and looked at me and she was like [sigh]. She’s like, ‘Go get your favorite clothes out of the closet,'” Stone explained. “I said, ‘My favorite clothes? I don’t have any!’ She said, ‘Get anything, it doesn’t matter what it is.’ I just kept throwing them on the bedroom floor, and she just kept sitting there looking at them like it was a science problem.”

“She eventually started putting things together, so we ended up putting together this Gap shirt and a ready-to-wear Valentino skirt, then I had this Armani tuxedo dress that I wore as a jacket, and I picked a Gardenia out of the garden,” she added. “And that was it!”

Campbell agreed: “And the rest is history.”

But as she was putting the finishing touches on her outfit and “running out the door,” Stone’s mom noticed a hole in the armpit of her shirt.

“My mother went, ‘Oh s—!’… She was sewing my T-shirt as I was walking out to the limousine,” the star recalled.

Stone ended the story by telling Campbell that, at the time, she knew the outfit debacle was a bad sign: “My mother’s so psychic. I realized, ‘Oh, I’m not going to win,'” she said with a laugh.

In the end, Susan Sarandon took home the Best Actress award for her performance in Dead Man Walking.