Sharon Stone’s acting career has spanned three decades, and she’s going back to the role that started it all in a new photoshoot recreating her iconic Basic Instinct pose.

The 61-year-old actress went topless (and pants-less) for a Vogue Portugal spread where she sat on a table with her legs spread open, calling to mind that infamous interrogation scene in the 1992 film.

In the accompanying interview with Vogue Portugal, she revealed that she had to brand herself as a sex symbol in order to get work as an actress in Hollywood back when she was starting out. She explained that she “strategically planned” a Playboy photo shoot just as her breakout film Total Recall was released in 1990.

“When I entered the business, the term ‘f—able’ was used to see if you were employable,” Stone told the magazine. “The studio executives sat around a large table and discussed whether or not each of us was in fact ‘f—able’.”

“They thought I was not.”

“I gave this some hard thought as I wanted to work, so I did a strategically planned semi-naked Playboy shoot. Did I fit the part? Obviously not. Did I use my brain to figure out how to appear ‘f—able’? You bet… But I didn’t and don’t (feel like a sex symbol).”

Branislav Simoncik/Vogue Portugal

The Playboy shoot ultimately succeeded in getting the actress more work, as she was cast shortly thereafter in Basic Instinct, a role that was previously turned down by Michelle Pfeiffer and Demi Moore.

As she looks back at her hit film, Stone said she’s “sick” of talking about that role saying, “I look at it as a scene in a movie I did 25 plus years ago. Other people have their own perspective.”

The mother of three became an international star following her role and went on to earn an Oscar nomination for her performance in Casino in 1995.