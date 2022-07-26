Sharon Stone Shares Empowering Topless Bikini Photo on Instagram: 'Gratefully Imperfect'

Actress Sharon Stone started the week off right with a skin-baring social media snap — and powerful message

Sharon Stone is feeling the self-love.

On Monday, the screen and style icon took to Instagram with a topless snapshot and an empowering caption.

Stone, 64, posed for a care-free poolside photo wearing only a green-and-white striped beach towel wrapped around her shoulders, a pair of green cheetah print bikini bottoms and layers of chain necklaces.

"Gratefully Imperfect on a Perfect Day ❣️," she captioned the post.

Stone's fellow celebrity followers were wowed by the look, including Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Lisa Rinna, who's also keen on sharing an Instagram bikini moment.

"Legend," Rinna commented.

Swimwear or not, Stone always radiates style confidence. The star has been churning out show-stopping looks recently on the red carpet.

In May, Stone shut down the red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival with multiple stop-and-stare ensembles.

One of them was a dramatic blue-and-white mosaic Dolce & Gabbana gown, which she wore to the screening of Forever Young. Designed with a curve-hugging silhouette with a detachable skirt (unveiled with the help of models Adam Senn and Sam Webb), Stone turned the red carpet into her own personal runway.

Earlier this month, the Casino star made her way to Sicily, Italy where she attended the Dolce & Gabbana Alta Moda show on July 10.

For the star-studded, high fashion event, Stone donned a gold bustier top decked out with Swarovski crystal embroidery, satin turquoise trousers with a hand painted floral train and gold heels to round out the look.

Stone likes to keep her wardrobe classic and diverse, even when it comes to her eyewear — just take a look at her latest partnership with LensCrafters, which she embarked on this March, to get a feel of her taste.

"I've worn glasses since I was five, so working with this company was a great fit, since they give in store eye exams and have a large selection of glasses," Stone told PEOPLE of the partnership, which also sees the actress in the brand's Your Eyes First campaign. "There are so many gorgeous glasses now, it's easy to accessorize any look."