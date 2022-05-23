Sharon Stone Turns the Cannes Red Carpet into Her Runway with Red Carpet Gown Transformation
Sharon Stone brought some high-fashion drama to the Cannes Film Festival Sunday night.
The 64-year-old actress chose a fitted Dolce & Gabbana gown featuring an attached skirt with a large blue-and-white mandala print for the screening of Forever Young.
But the gown had more in store. Stone put on a fashion show for photographers when she transformed her look midway down the red carpet with the help of models Adam Senn and Sam Webb.
The convertible design featured a removable train, and once Senn and Webb unclipped the dramatic back, Stone finished her red carpet walk in the sleek column featuring a black slit.
The second dress also featured blue-and-white beading done with Swarovski crystals to emulate the eye-catching print of the train.
The Casino star completed her look with blue platform stilettos, large blue teardrop earrings and a matching ring.
Stone's two dates to the event also chose a blue color scheme for the night. Senn and Webb coordinated their looks, wearing matching navy two-piece suits, bow ties, and black Wayfarer-style sunglasses.
Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.
Stone previously collaborated with Senn and Webb for a Dolce & Gabbana ad campaign earlier this month highlighting the Devotion handbag.
In the campaign, shot in Venice, Italy, the trio soaks up the Mediterranean sun, relaxing in gondolas and strolling through plazas full of pigeons.
Stone recently reflected to PEOPLE about the influence her "comfortable, chic, and personal" look has had on fashion, and credited all the collaborators she's worked with over the years.
"It means I have been lucky enough to be dressed by the greatest designers and learned about style from the masters," Stone said of what it means to be a "style icon."