Sharon Stone Flaunts Fit Bikini Bod, Jokes About Being Too Late For Summer

Sharon Stone is lamenting the end of summer.

On Monday, the screen and style icon took to Instagram with a snapshot of herself in a brightly colored string bikini.

Stone, 64, took a mirror selfie and added the caption "Why do I always get in shape when summer's over?"

Many of the star's celebrity friends chimed in the comments, including Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Lisa Rinna, who said, "you are just hot," with a trio of fire emojis.

Paulina Porizkova responded to Stone's 'gram, with the comment, "Lady, you're always in shape to slay."

Marcia Gay Harden wrote, "Omg baaabe!! Stop."

Stone posted a topless bikini photo earlier this summer, with her head thrown back in laughter. She wore a green-and-white striped beach towel wrapped around her shoulders, a pair of green cheetah print bikini bottoms and layers of chain necklaces.

The actress, who became a household name after her performance as Catherine Tramell in Basic Instinct, has been in the public eye for decades. In 2020, Stone opened up about being considered a sex symbol in her 60s, describing it as "difficult."

"Everybody expects you to be that all the time," she told Town & Country. "It was very difficult for Marilyn Monroe. She did movies that really mattered, like Bus Stop, The Misfits, but she still couldn't get completely out of being that thing. It's very hard to shake."

Still, Stone previously said she does think it's funny audiences still care about her beauty now that she's older. The actress joked at the time: "People still want to see my boobs. I'm 62! It's like, 'Really? Grow up!' But also, 'Here's some boobs!'"