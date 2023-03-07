Sharon Stone Dressed Herself for Her First Oscars in 1992 After 'No One Would': 'This Is Awful'

Sharon Stone was her own glam squad when she went to the Oscar Awards for the first time in 1992.

At the time, Stone, 64, hadn't gotten her big break yet as her first major film Basic Instinct, had just been released.

"When I first got invited to [present at] the Oscars right before Basic Instinct, the movie hadn't come out, so no one would lend me a dress…," recalled Stone on Tuesday's installment of Table for Two with Bruce Bozzi, an iHeartPodcast presented by iHeartMedia and Air Mail.. So, she improvised.

"All these people in their $40,000 or $50,000 dresses and I went and bought a Betsey Johnson polyester jumpsuit, because that was the best I could do."

Jim Smeal/Ron Galella Collection via Getty

She also did her own glam for the major event.

"I'm doing my own hair and makeup and I was just like, 'Wow, this is awful. Like, how am I going to do this, right?' "

Fortunately, once she arrived she appeared to receive validation from a legendary actor for her role as Catherine Tramell.

"But then I got there and I was like in the fourth or fifth row back which was really good. And I was on the aisle, and I was seated right behind Anthony Hopkins, and when I walked by, he put his hands together and put them over his head like a champion and held them up to me when I passed him. I was like, 'Oh my God, he saw my movie."

Stone later garnered an Oscar nod for Best Actress in a Leading Role for Casino in 1996, per IMDB.

That same year, she went for another daring look for the ceremony: a Gap black t-shirt layered under an Armani velvet jacket and worn with a Valentino skirt.

She told PEOPLE last March what being labeled a style icon meant to her. "It means I have been lucky enough to be dressed by the greatest designers and learned about style from the masters."

And she still has one of her most legendary on-screen items from her breakout movie. She revealed in an essay penned for In Style last February that she kept the white dress she wore during her interrogation room scene in Basic Instinct.

"From the moment I read the script, I knew I was the right person for the role," says Stone, who was 32 years old when she got the part and began collaborating on the character's style with costume designer Ellen Mirojnick.

"I couldn't believe how exciting it was and all of the incredible costumes that were being made just for me. I put in my contract that I could keep the clothes," Stone later said.

She continued, "People thought I was crazy, but the truth is I wasn't getting paid much compared to my male co-star. I made $500,000; Michael made $14 million. So keeping my costumes was a really smart thing to do."

Stone explained that she kept the white dress as a memento of the lessons she learned while making the film.

"I've kept the white dress and coat. It was zipped up in a garment bag on the set, and it has never been opened since," she shared. "I broke the zipper, so it's hermetically sealed like a piece of art or a very cool time capsule."

"When I look at it now, I can't help but think about how much I learned in the process of making the film. I learned how frightening it can be not just for men but for society as a whole to see a woman access and own her power," she added. "I learned how to have a spine. I learned how to speak up for myself. And yes, I learned that I look pretty damn good in white."