Sharon Osbourne Talks 'Horrendous' Facelift She Got Last Year: 'One Eye Was Different from the Other'

Sharon Osbourne is speaking out about her experiences with plastic surgery.

The TV personality shared her regret about a recent facelift with The Sunday Times in an interview published on Saturday, calling the procedure "horrendous."

"I had a full facelift done in October and I looked like one of those f---ing mummies that they wrap [with bandages]," she told the Times. "It hurt like hell. You have no idea."

The five-and-a-half hour operation was not worth the time – or the price tag, Osbourne, 69, went on to say. She recalls telling the surgeon, "'You've got to be f---ing joking,'" when she first saw the results.

"One eye was different to the other. I looked like a f***ing Cyclops. I'm, like, 'All I need is a hunchback.'"

Her rocker husband, Ozzy Osbourne, had a similar reaction to the operation's results. "He said, 'I don't care how much it costs, we'll get it redone,'" she told the Times.

Osbourne went on to share her excitement for her new project, a primetime evening show, The Talk, which is launching with News UK's new channel, TalkTV.

She previously co-hosted The Talk on CBS, before being asked to leave following backlash from her defense of her friend, Piers Morgan.

After Morgan left his role on Good Morning Britain in response to backlash for his opinions on Meghan Markle's 2021 interview with Oprah Winfrey, Osbourne tweeted in support of her longtime friend, and the tweets were addressed during an episode of The Talk.

Osbourne's co-host, Sheryl Underwood, pushed back against Osbourne's defense of Morgan, who she said had made racist comments. Osbourne later left the show, with CBS saying her behavior did not align with their values.

After 20 years in Los Angeles, Osbourne shared that she and Ozzy are leaving to return to the UK.