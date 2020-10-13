The television personality went platinum blonde in February after 18 years as a redhead

Sharon Osbourne Returns to Her Red Hair After Feeling 'Like Grandma Clampett' as an Icy Blonde

Sharon Osbourne switched up her hair color — again!

"I already see something that we have to talk about. Sharon, your hair!" Inaba said, as the other women applauded her bold hue. "Gorgeous," Eve added.

"Um, I don’t know, I caught a glimpse of myself in the mirror and I’m like, ‘Nah, you look like Grandma Clampett,'" Osbourne joked. "Nah, I’m changing it back and that’s what I did."

Osbourne, who celebrated her 68th birthday on Oct. 9, confirmed the hair change was connected to the big day when Underwood asked if turning one year older prompted her spontaneous decision.

"Yeah, it was," she said. "I have to thank everybody, everybody here, because it was amazing. Everybody just went out of their way for me. You all just made it so great...but yeah, I just felt like Grandma Clampett."

In May, the television personality opened up to PEOPLE about hair journey and what inspired the major change after 18 years as a redhead.

“I was in my twenties when I first saw a gray hair. I actually thought it was somebody else's hair in my head,” Osbourne recalled. “I pulled it thinking it would come away in my hand, but it was stuck in my head.”

Image zoom Sonja Flemming/CBS via Getty

But as more grays came in, Osbourne started dyeing her hair.

Her now iconic color was a happy accident, she said. “I have naturally auburn-colored hair, and it just got redder and redder as the years went by.” However the wildly popular hue was a nuisance.

To maintain the vibrant shade, she’d have to have it colored every week. “Then it’d just bleed. On my collars. On my pillow cases. Everywhere. And when you’d wash and dry it, it’d be a different shade of red.”

But after years of constant coloring, the condition of her hair worsened, and Osbourne sought an alternative.

“I was really resenting being tied by a color of hair. But, when you dye your hair red, it’s really hard to get the color out,” Osbourne says.