Sharon Osbourne Reveals She's Given Up Plastic Surgery: 'I Pushed it Too Far'

"Time is against me, I cannot have another facelift," Sharon Osbourne said

By Kimberlee Speakman
Published on April 25, 2023 09:18 AM
Sharon Osbourne attends Elton John AIDS Foundation's 30th Annual Academy Awards Viewing Party on March 27, 2022 in West Hollywood
Photo: Rodin Eckenroth/WireImage

Sharon Osbourne is done with plastic surgery.

On Monday, The Talk host, 70, admitted that she came to the decision after an October 2021 facelift left her with one eye lower than the other.

"That one put me off and it frightens me," Osbourne told The Sun. "I really f---ing pushed it with the last facelift and I am now like, no more."

"Time is against me, I cannot have another facelift," she added.

Osbourne previously spoke about regretting the "horrendous" facelift last year with The Sunday Times.

"I had a full facelift done in October and I looked like one of those f---ing mummies that they wrap [with bandages]," she told the outlet. "It hurt like hell. You have no idea."

Osbourne added that the five-and-a-half hour operation was not worth the time or the price tag, as she recalled telling the surgeon, "'You've got to be f---ing joking,'" when she first saw the results.

SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA - JULY 22: Sharon Osbourne appears at a signing by her husband, Ozzy Osbourne, at 2022 Comic-Con International Day 2 at the San Diego Convention Center on July 22, 2022 in San Diego, California. Ozzy Osbourne collaborated with artist Todd McFarlane on a new comic, Patient Number 9. (Photo by Daniel Knighton/Getty Images)
Daniel Knighton/Getty

"One eye was different to the other. I looked like a f***ing Cyclops. I'm, like, 'All I need is a hunchback.'"

Her rocker husband, Ozzy Osbourne, 74, had a similar reaction to the operation's results. "He said, 'I don't care how much it costs, we'll get it redone,'" she told The Sunday Times.

Osbourne also gave an update on her husband's health conditions to The Sun. The former Black Sabbath frontman announced in February that he was quitting touring due to a spinal injury and canceled all his upcoming shows.

"Ozzy has been plagued medically by different things that have been wrong," Osbourne told the publication, noting that catching COVID-19 last year was "tortuous" for him.

sharon-osbourne-ozzy-3.jpg
Ian West/PA Images via Getty.

"It is like one thing leads to another then another. For some reason he is tested all the time," she said. "I think, 'No more, please God. He has passed all the tests, he has survived — please leave him alone.'"

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Osbourne had surgery in 2019 after a fall during a nighttime trip to the bathroom aggravated damage to his neck and back from an ATV accident 16 years earlier.

Since then, he's undergone two more procedures, the latest being in July. The rock icon was also diagnosed with Parkinson's disease following his fall and now uses a cane.

RELATED Video: Sharon Osbourne Talks 'Horrendous' Facelift She Got Last Year: 'One Eye Was Different from the Other'

"He misses the live audience, he misses his fans terribly," Osbourne said about her husband. "He feels he's let them down."

"Performing is what he is born to do. Ozzy says to me that he can't do anything as good as performing," she said. "I get heartbroken when I hear him say that and knowing he cannot go out and do what he is meant to do. But he will get there."

Related Articles
Lionel Richie and Benjamin and Joel Madden from Sofia Richie's wedding. https://www.instagram.com/p/CrZwH5TuvxP/. Joel Madden/Instagram
Lionel Richie Coordinates with Joel and Benji Madden in Black-Tie Looks for Daughter Sofia's Wedding 
Lukas Gage and Chris Appleton attends the Daily Front Row's 7th Annual Fashion Los Angeles Awards on April 23, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California.
Lukas Gage and Chris Appleton Wear Matching Rings on Red Carpet After Obtaining Marriage License
Sofia Richie wedding earrings. https://www.instagram.com/nicolerichie/?hl=en. Sofia Richie/Instagram
Nicole Richie Designed Custom Bridal Diamond Earrings for Sister Sofia: 'A Moment I Will Never Forget'
Elle Fanning attends The Daily Front Row's Seventh Annual Fashion Los Angeles Awards at The Beverly Hills Hotel on April 23, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California.
Elle Fanning Teases She's 'Very Much Going on Theme' with Her 2023 Met Gala Look (Exclusive)
More from my *dream bday weekend* soon…. but @patrickta and I had so much fun (& laughs) making this, to say: Thanks for all the birthday love I’ve felt from here at Disney and all over the world.
Gigi Hadid Lip-Syncs 'Little Mermaid' Song in Video of 'Dream Bday Weekend' at Walt Disney World
Wells Adams (L) and Sarah Hyland at the People's Choice Awards held at Barker Hangar on December 6, 2022 in Santa Monica, California.
Sarah Hyland Jokes Husband Wells Adams Had to 'Adapt' to Her Love of Disney 'Very Quickly' (Exclusive)
HOLLYWOOD, CA - NOVEMBER 18: Sofia Richie and Nicole Richie at Chateau Marmont's Bar Marmont on November 18, 2014 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic)
Nicole Richie Shares Sweet Photo of Sister Sofia on Her Wedding Day: 'I Love You More Than Anything'
https://www.instagram.com/sofiarichie/?hl=en. Sofia Richie/Instagram
Sofia Richie Kicks Off Wedding Day in France with Intimate Bridal Breakfast — See the Photos!
Irina Shayk
Irina Shayk Says She Has 'No Time for Other People's Opinions' of Her: 'I'm a Capricorn'
Ben Affleck Jennifer Lopez Grammy awards
Ben Affleck Jokes About Skinny-Dipping with Jennifer Lopez on Recent Trip: 'We Were Naked in the Pool'
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck attend the Amazon Studios' World Premiere of "AIR"
Ben Affleck Shares One Thing He Thinks Jennifer Lopez Would Change About Him: 'I Talk in Circles'
lizzo
Lizzo Gives Her Makeup Artist the Day Off and Shows Her Own Beauty Skills: 'I'm Getting Nervous'
SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 02: Kristin Cavallari attends the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards: UNSCRIPTED at Barker Hangar on June 02, 2022 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)
Kristin Cavallari Says She's an 'Active Dater' After Jay Cutler Divorce: 'I'm Having Fun'
Tracy Morgan, Steve Harvey, Jamie Foxx
Tracy Morgan and Steve Harvey Send Love to Jamie Foxx After Medical Complication: 'Please Get Well'
Sofia Richie is seen on September 14, 2022 in New York City
Sofia Richie Joins TikTok — with Her Married Name! — Just in Time to Show Off Her Wedding Prep
Hailey Bieber attends the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones
Hailey Bieber Says She's Experienced 'Some of the Saddest, Hardest Moments Ever' in 2023