Sharon Osbourne Reveals She's Given Up Plastic Surgery: 'I Pushed it Too Far'

Sharon Osbourne is done with plastic surgery.

On Monday, The Talk host, 70, admitted that she came to the decision after an October 2021 facelift left her with one eye lower than the other.

"That one put me off and it frightens me," Osbourne told The Sun. "I really f---ing pushed it with the last facelift and I am now like, no more."

"Time is against me, I cannot have another facelift," she added.

Osbourne previously spoke about regretting the "horrendous" facelift last year with The Sunday Times.

"I had a full facelift done in October and I looked like one of those f---ing mummies that they wrap [with bandages]," she told the outlet. "It hurt like hell. You have no idea."

Osbourne added that the five-and-a-half hour operation was not worth the time or the price tag, as she recalled telling the surgeon, "'You've got to be f---ing joking,'" when she first saw the results.

"One eye was different to the other. I looked like a f***ing Cyclops. I'm, like, 'All I need is a hunchback.'"

Her rocker husband, Ozzy Osbourne, 74, had a similar reaction to the operation's results. "He said, 'I don't care how much it costs, we'll get it redone,'" she told The Sunday Times.

Osbourne also gave an update on her husband's health conditions to The Sun. The former Black Sabbath frontman announced in February that he was quitting touring due to a spinal injury and canceled all his upcoming shows.

"Ozzy has been plagued medically by different things that have been wrong," Osbourne told the publication, noting that catching COVID-19 last year was "tortuous" for him.

"It is like one thing leads to another then another. For some reason he is tested all the time," she said. "I think, 'No more, please God. He has passed all the tests, he has survived — please leave him alone.'"

Osbourne had surgery in 2019 after a fall during a nighttime trip to the bathroom aggravated damage to his neck and back from an ATV accident 16 years earlier.

Since then, he's undergone two more procedures, the latest being in July. The rock icon was also diagnosed with Parkinson's disease following his fall and now uses a cane.

"He misses the live audience, he misses his fans terribly," Osbourne said about her husband. "He feels he's let them down."

"Performing is what he is born to do. Ozzy says to me that he can't do anything as good as performing," she said. "I get heartbroken when I hear him say that and knowing he cannot go out and do what he is meant to do. But he will get there."