Share Your Thoughts on This Week's Story: Anorexia Takes a Life

This week's issue of PEOPLE magazine features a story about Ana Carolina Reston, a Brazil model who tragically died from complications due to anorexia at the age of 21. Following the August death of a Uruguayan model from heart failure during a fashion show, Reston's death adds fuel to the outrage over too-thin models. Click here to read the story about Reston. You may also read our previous post on the PEOPLE's cover story Pressure To Be Thin, by clicking here. If you'd like to share your thoughts on this tragedy, or weigh in on the growing debate over weight...