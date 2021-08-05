Shop

Shoppers Say These Best-Selling Leggings Are Better Than High-End Brands — and They're 45% Off

Plus, they're available in sizes S–4XL
By Carly Kulzer
August 04, 2021 08:00 PM
Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.

Leggings are a wardrobe staple that are ideal for everyday wear, no matter if you're working out, running errands, or lounging around the house. But finding a quality pair without spending hundreds of dollars is challenging, especially with so many options on the market. Lots of shoppers are turning to Amazon to find affordable dupes for more expensive brands, and we've found a pair that's currently on sale for 45 percent off. 

RELATED: Want to unlock even more savings? Sign up to get hand-picked deals delivered by text message.

Nearly 6,000 Amazon shoppers gave the Shapermint high-waist compression leggings a five-star rating, and reviewers say they're so comfortable, they're better than luxury brands like Spanx and Lululemon for "half the price." The leggings are made with a thick nylon and spandex blend that moves with your body and is completely squat-proof, making them ideal for yoga and high-intensity workouts. Plus, they're available in a wide range of sizes (S–4XL) and can arrive in as little as two days with an Amazon Prime membership.

Credit: Amazon

Buy It! Shapermint High-Waist Compression Leggings, $28.49 with coupon (orig. $50); amazon.com

"Being 39, just having a baby, and gaining extra COVID weight, leggings have become my best friend. I've been stuck on the 'waffle' leggings due to comfort and style, but move over waffle leggings, there's a new favorite in town," says one satisfied shopper. "The fit is perfect for me. I have a big butt, wide hips and a post-baby belly currently and these snatched me up! I will definitely be buying more in different colors."

What sets these leggings apart from other brands is they not only have a high waistband, but also feature an anti-slip silicone strip at the top to keep them in place — even during tough workouts. And the best part: They have a seamless design that won't show panty lines, which is a bonus for several five-star reviewers

Of course, you should always refer to the size guide to match your measurements, but since the leggings have a compression fit, the brand recommends ordering a size up if you're unsure. Note: Make sure they are air-dried after washing to ensure they hold their shape and don't shrink. As summer comes to a close, now is the time to fill your closet with transitional pieces in preparation for cooler weather. This means finding a quality pair of pants like these Shapermint compression leggings. They're completely versatile and are on sale for just under $30, so you really can't go wrong.

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home décor and more. And check out PEOPLE's Coupons page for even more discounts.

Shop
View All
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://people.com