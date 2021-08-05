Shoppers Say These Best-Selling Leggings Are Better Than High-End Brands — and They're 45% Off

Of course, you should always refer to the size guide to match your measurements, but since the leggings have a compression fit, the brand recommends ordering a size up if you're unsure. Note: Make sure they are air-dried after washing to ensure they hold their shape and don't shrink. As summer comes to a close, now is the time to fill your closet with transitional pieces in preparation for cooler weather. This means finding a quality pair of pants like these Shapermint compression leggings. They're completely versatile and are on sale for just under $30, so you really can't go wrong.