Shannon Dang Takes PEOPLE Inside Her Whirlwind Day at New York Fashion Week!

The star of the CW hit Kung Fu shares a behind-the-scenes look as she takes New York Fashion Week by storm 

By People Staff
Published on September 15, 2022 06:15 PM
01 of 13

Self-Care Starter Pack

Shannon Dang People Magazine NYFW Photo Diary; Courtesy Shannon Dang
Courtesy Shannon Dang

"My favorite getting ready routine includes a smoothie, Beyoncé playing in the background, and wearing these eye patches. TBH, I don't know if the eye patches even work, but they feel great."

02 of 13

Finishing Touches

Shannon Dang People Magazine NYFW Photo Diary; Courtesy Shannon Dang
Courtesy Shannon Dang

Before heading to the Rebecca Minkoff Show, the actress gets a lip touchup from her glam team.

03 of 13

Fashion Show Ready

Shannon Dang People Magazine NYFW Photo Diary; Courtesy Shannon Dang
Courtesy Shannon Dang

"Heading to Rebecca Minkoff! They sent me a bag from their collection and it was such a fun addition to my outfit."

04 of 13

The Full Fit

Shannon Dang People Magazine NYFW Photo Diary; Courtesy Shannon Dang
Courtesy Shannon Dang

"Fashion, DJ, and LED wall dance floor, yes please."

05 of 13

Touch-up Time

Shannon Dang People Magazine NYFW Photo Diary; Courtesy Shannon Dang
Courtesy Shannon Dang

"Then it was all about Alice + Olivia. I really wanted to try a bright pink eyeliner and mermaid inspired hair to match the vibrant, colorful theme. How'd I do?"

06 of 13

Outfit Change

Shannon Dang People Magazine NYFW Photo Diary; Courtesy Shannon Dang
Courtesy Shannon Dang

Dang switched into a sheer, floral embroidered top and striped pants for the Alice + Olivia show.

07 of 13

Front Row Pals

Shannon Dang People Magazine NYFW Photo Diary; Courtesy Shannon Dang
Courtesy Shannon Dang

"I loved running into some friends! Christine Ko and Ramona Young are always lookin fab xx."

08 of 13

Dreamy Presentation

Shannon Dang People Magazine NYFW Photo Diary; Courtesy Shannon Dang
Courtesy Shannon Dang

"It's the soft, yet flirty way these pastels and floral textures come together that make me want to wear every single item. I can't wait for this new Alice + Olivia collection to come out!"

09 of 13

Snack Attack

Shannon Dang People Magazine NYFW Photo Diary; Courtesy Shannon Dang
Courtesy Shannon Dang

"I was pretty hungry after, so I stopped for a pretzel. I'm usually the girl who carries snacks in her purse, but my bag was too small. "

10 of 13

Broadway Time

Shannon Dang People Magazine NYFW Photo Diary; Courtesy Shannon Dang
Courtesy Shannon Dang

"A New York visit isn't the same without seeing some Broadway. Pop! Six! Squish! Uh uh, Cicero, Lipschitz!"

11 of 13

Last Look

Shannon Dang People Magazine NYFW Photo Diary; Courtesy Shannon Dang
Courtesy Shannon Dang

"I'm a sucker for a feminine mini dress and I'm absolutely obsessed with this one by Jonathan Simkhai. Plus, who doesn't love a good photo moment with an extravagant chandelier?"

12 of 13

Let's Take a Selfie

Shannon Dang People Magazine NYFW Photo Diary; Courtesy Shannon Dang
Courtesy Shannon Dang

"I attended Andrew Kwon's presentation and it was gorgeous, elegant, and romantic. Gal pal Arden Cho is wearing a dress from his Spring collection, so the three of us snuck in a few selfies with it!"

13 of 13

Packing Up

Shannon Dang People Magazine NYFW Photo Diary; Courtesy Shannon Dang
Courtesy Shannon Dang

"Not sure why suitcases never want to close when you're trying to rush to the airport...Wrapping up my first NYFW experience and it was filled with little sleep and a whole lotta fun. Can't wait to come back. Thank you NYFW, til' next time!"

Related Articles
Russell Westbrook, Katie Holmes and Chris Rock
All the Must-See Moments from New York Fashion Week
NEW-YORK, USA - SEPTEMBER 09: Bella Hadid walks the runway during the Proenza Schouler Ready to Wear Spring/Summer 2023 fashion show as part of the New York Fashion Week on September 9, 2022 in New York. (Photo by Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images); NEW-YORK, USA - SEPTEMBER 09: Kendall Jenner walks the runway during the Proenza Schouler Ready to Wear Spring/Summer 2023 fashion show as part of the New York Fashion Week on September 9, 2022 in New York. (Photo by Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images)
Kendall Jenner Returns to New York Fashion Week in Proenza Schouler Show Alongside Friend Bella Hadid
Leonardo DiCaprio; Gigi Hadid
Gigi Hadid and Leonardo DiCaprio Seen Getting Close at New York Fashion Week Party in New Photos
Saniyya Sidney - BTS of NYFW
Saniyya Sidney Makes Her New York Fashion Week Debut! Go Inside Her Getting Ready Process
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 10: Julia Fox attends the Elena Velez fashion show during September 2022 New York Fashion Week: The Shows at Chelsea Factory on September 10, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for NYFW: The Shows)
Julia Fox Brings Son Valentino to New York Fashion Week in Matching Attire
TODAY -- Pictured: Lizzo on Friday July 15, 2022 -- (Photo by: Nathan Congleton/NBC via Getty Images)
Lizzo Performs in N.Y.C., Plus Rita Ora, Lucy Hale & Bailee Madison, Jenifer Lewis and More
Katie Holmes Spotted Giggling As She Takes A Call On Her Phone In NYC
Katie Holmes Brightens Up N.Y.C., Plus Becky G, Rachael Kirkconnell & Matt James and More
Kristine Froseth, Emily Ratajkowski, Chloe Fineman, Mindy Kaling, Lukita Maxwell and Gemma Chan
Every Must-See Moment from New York Fashion Week
Courtesy Markarian x Summersalt Rep:  savannah@savannahengel.com Full dropbox: https://www.dropbox.com/sh/rcdz0xurq9zpz5t/AADooaGLzNtqZLpy7SdCmyO4a?dl=0
The Best New Fashion Launches to Shop Right Now
mothers day gg tout
Editors' Picks: Our Favorite Mother's Day Gifts to Give (and Receive!)
Launches We Love
Launches We Love! Soho House-Inspired Paint, Casper's Most Affordable Mattress, Plus More New Home Products
Model Bella Hadid is seen arriving to the Marc Jacobs Fashion Show during New York Fashion Week on February 12, 2020
All the Must-See Moments from New York Fashion Week
AAPI Brands To Support
AAPI Month: Asian-Owned Brands to Support Now and Always
Olivia Rodrigo performs on the Daytime Stage at the 2021 iHeartRadio Music Festival at AREA15 on September 18, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Olivia Rodrigo Hearts Radio in Las Vegas, Plus, Idris Elba, 'Ted Lasso' , and More
https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fo/ubmpcsj3m8xlsggwv88t0/h?dl=0&rlkey=9mrdkl1l1378a4kf4oa01k2bw Credit: Chadrick Preuss
For the Girls! Go Behind-the-Scenes with Hayley Kiyoko at Her New York City and New Jersey Sets
larry david and timothee chalamet
Timothée Chalamet and Larry David Grab a Bite in N.Y.C., Plus Christopher Meloni, Kim Kardashian and More