Shannon Dang Takes PEOPLE Inside Her Whirlwind Day at New York Fashion Week!

01 of 13 Self-Care Starter Pack Courtesy Shannon Dang "My favorite getting ready routine includes a smoothie, Beyoncé playing in the background, and wearing these eye patches. TBH, I don't know if the eye patches even work, but they feel great."

02 of 13 Finishing Touches Courtesy Shannon Dang Before heading to the Rebecca Minkoff Show, the actress gets a lip touchup from her glam team.

03 of 13 Fashion Show Ready Courtesy Shannon Dang "Heading to Rebecca Minkoff! They sent me a bag from their collection and it was such a fun addition to my outfit."

04 of 13 The Full Fit Courtesy Shannon Dang "Fashion, DJ, and LED wall dance floor, yes please."

05 of 13 Touch-up Time Courtesy Shannon Dang "Then it was all about Alice + Olivia. I really wanted to try a bright pink eyeliner and mermaid inspired hair to match the vibrant, colorful theme. How'd I do?"

06 of 13 Outfit Change Courtesy Shannon Dang Dang switched into a sheer, floral embroidered top and striped pants for the Alice + Olivia show.

07 of 13 Front Row Pals Courtesy Shannon Dang "I loved running into some friends! Christine Ko and Ramona Young are always lookin fab xx."

08 of 13 Dreamy Presentation Courtesy Shannon Dang "It's the soft, yet flirty way these pastels and floral textures come together that make me want to wear every single item. I can't wait for this new Alice + Olivia collection to come out!"

09 of 13 Snack Attack Courtesy Shannon Dang "I was pretty hungry after, so I stopped for a pretzel. I'm usually the girl who carries snacks in her purse, but my bag was too small. "

10 of 13 Broadway Time Courtesy Shannon Dang "A New York visit isn't the same without seeing some Broadway. Pop! Six! Squish! Uh uh, Cicero, Lipschitz!"

11 of 13 Last Look Courtesy Shannon Dang "I'm a sucker for a feminine mini dress and I'm absolutely obsessed with this one by Jonathan Simkhai. Plus, who doesn't love a good photo moment with an extravagant chandelier?"

12 of 13 Let's Take a Selfie Courtesy Shannon Dang "I attended Andrew Kwon's presentation and it was gorgeous, elegant, and romantic. Gal pal Arden Cho is wearing a dress from his Spring collection, so the three of us snuck in a few selfies with it!"