"I'm having a really difficult time looking myself in the mirror," the reality star said on Instagram

Shannon Beador Says She Got Bad Fillers Ahead of RHOC Reunion: 'I Don't Recognize Myself'

Shannon Beador has decided to dissolve her fillers.

The Real Housewives of Orange County star, 56, shared a series of posts from her plastic surgeon's office — who did not do the original procedure — on Thursday to take fans behind the scenes of the process.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Last night, part one of the RHOC reunion aired, and there are a lot of people asking, what did Shannon do to her face?" Beador said in a video on Instagram.

"I wanted to look good for the reunion, so I went elsewhere to try a couple of natural and non-invasive treatments that have been very effective in tightening people's skin, but it didn't work at all on my skin," the reality TV personality explained.

Beador said that she didn't do research on the specific type of treatment she ended up getting, and decided to do it ahead of the reunion "without thinking it through."

"I'm having a really difficult time looking myself in the mirror," Beador admitted, adding that she has support from her boyfriend and kids. "I don't recognize myself."

Image zoom Shannon Beador at the RHOC reunion | Credit: Casey Durkin/Bravo

Beador shared a series of videos on her Instagram Story as well, documenting the process as her nurse practitioner injected a dissolvent into her cheeks. When the nurse practitioner lauded Beador for being a "great sport" during the painful process, she said, "I'm good. Anything, anything to get rid of it."

The Bravo star will return to the clinic in two weeks for a follow-up appointment.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Image zoom Shannon Beador | Credit: shannon beador/instagram

Image zoom Shannon Beador | Credit: shannon beador/instagram

Image zoom Shannon Beador | Credit: shannon beador/instagram

In her caption, Beador said she shared what she was doing because she wanted to be "honest and open about what happened."

"I am leaving negativity in 2020 and looking forward to 2021 with a positive attitude," she wrote.