Shanna Moakler's engagement ring from ex Travis Barker, whom she was married to from 2004 to 2008, fetched close to six figures after 17 bids

Shanna Moakler Sells Engagement Ring from Travis Barker for $96K After He Weds Kourtney Kardashian

Sold!

Shanna Moakler has officially auctioned off her engagement ring from ex-husband Travis Barker.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The sparkler once owned by the Celebrity Big Brother alum — a 4-carat, round-cut solitaire ring with a diamond encrusted band — sold for $96,500 after a total of 17 bids through jewelry re-sale company Worthy.

Moakler, who was married to the Blink-182 drummer from 2004 to 2008 (and with whom she shares son Landon, 18, and daughter Alabama, 16), initially listed the ring for auction last Friday, at which time the leading bid was over $64,000.

"We don't know specifically what Shanna is planning to do with the money," Steven Schneider, co-CEO of WORTHY.COM, told PEOPLE at the time. "But, trust that she will use the proceeds to turn the reminders of the past into new opportunities as many of our sellers do."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human-interest stories.

Shanna Moakler, Travis Barker Shanna Moakler and Travis Barker | Credit: Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Worthy would help Moakler, 47, get "the most value for her engagement ring," according to Schneider.

"With the activity we are seeing so far and the feedback we are getting from our exclusive network of professional buyers, we are confident that we will be able to reach Shanna's reserve price," he added.

Moakler's decision to part with her ring came days after Barker, 46, wed Kourtney Kardashian in a lavish Italian wedding ceremony on May 22.

Alabama and Moakler's daughter Atiana de la Hoya served as bridesmaids for the over-the-top celebrations in Portofino, in which Landon was also involved.

RELATED VIDEO: Travis Barker's Ex Shanna Moakler Takes Time for "Spiritual Maintenance" After Kourtney Kardashian Engagement

The musician and The Kardashians star, 43, had a legal ceremony in Santa Barbara, California days before their European nuptials, and a "practice wedding" at the One Love Wedding Chapel in April.

Moakler sent well wishes to the couple following the surprise Las Vegas ceremony in an exclusive statement to PEOPLE.

"Congratulations to the happy couple," she said at the time. "I wish them the best that life has to offer on their journey together."

The former Miss USA took time for herself after her ex-husband popped the question to Kardashian.