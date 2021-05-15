"This was my final session on a tattoo of his name I've been removing for some time," Shanna Moakler wrote

Shanna Moakler Claps Back at 'Haters' After Getting Her Tattoo of Ex Travis Barker's Name Removed

Shanna Moakler is setting the record straight about getting her Travis Barker tattoo removed.

On Friday, the model and actress, 46, shared a video that showed her getting the Blink-182 drummer's name lasered off her wrist during a tattoo removal session. "It's my ex's name," Moakler said in the clip, quipping, "Don't tattoo names on your body, kids."

Hours later, she went on to share a response to her "new found haters" in the comments section of the post, clarifying that the process of removing the tattoo of her ex's name has been going on for some time.

"To clarify since everyone seems to know my personal life, my ex put a skull tattoo over our initials on his hand while his new girl lovingly looked on," she wrote, seemingly a nod to the photos Barker posted earlier this week that showed Kourtney Kardashian sitting by his side as he got a skull and crossbones inked on his right hand.

"That was done with purpose and intent along with posts to try to insult me and my happiness with my new man. Once again weird!" added Moakler, who has been dating model Matthew Rondeau for about a year.

She went on to note that "this was my final session on a tattoo of his name I've been removing for some time," going on to say in another comment that it was her fifth session.

Moakler also responded to a comment that seemingly commented on all the tattoos Barker has recently gotten in the Keeping Up with the Kardashian star's honor. Of the new tattoo, Moakler quipped, "next week it will be Cher…"

Last month, Barker, 45, showed his love for Kardashian, 42, by inking her first name on his chest directly above his left nipple. Earlier this week, Kardashian also posted photographs that showed her tattooing the words "I love you" on his forearm.

Moakler, who was married to Barker from 2004 to 2008 and shares three kids with the musician, recently told PEOPLE that she finds his PDA with Kardashian "weird," but she has "no ill will" toward the couple.

"I'm very much over my ex. It's been a long time. However, do I think some of the PDA that he's doing with her is weird? [Yes]," Moakler said. "The movie, True Romance, that I feel like they've been bonding over was the theme of our wedding. Our daughter's named after the character in the movie. Flying banners overhead like we did on Meet the Barkers. Stuff like that ... I just think it's weird."