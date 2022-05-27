Shanna Moakler and Travis Barker were married from 2004 to 2008

Shanna Moakler Auctions Engagement Ring from Ex Travis Barker After He Weds Kourtney Kardashian

Shanna Moakler is putting her past behind her.

The Celebrity Big Brother alum, 47, is auctioning off her engagement ring from ex-husband Travis Barker following his recent wedding to Kourtney Kardashian.

Fourteen years after her divorce from the Blink-182 drummer, the reality star teamed up with jewelry re-sale company Worthy to sell her 4-carat, round-cut solitaire ring with a diamond encrusted band. She was married to Barker from 2004 to 2008.

"We don't know specifically what Shanna is planning to do with the money," Steven Schneider, co-CEO of WORTHY.COM, told PEOPLE. "But, trust that she will use the proceeds to turn the reminders of the past into new opportunities as many of our sellers do."

Worthy will help Moakler to get "the most value for her engagement ring," according to Schneider.

The auction is set to run from Friday to Tuesday. The leading bid is currently over $64,000.

"With the activity we are seeing so far and the feedback we are getting from our exclusive network of professional buyers, we are confident that we will be able to reach Shanna's reserve price," Schneider added.

Moakler's decision to part with her ring comes just days after Barker, 46, wed Kardashian, 43, in a lavish Italian wedding ceremony on Sunday. Moakler's daughters — Alabama Barker and Atiana de la Hoya — were bridesmaids in the ceremony held in Portofino, Italy. Her son, Landon Barker, was also included in the wedding.

Shanna Moakler, Travis Barker Shanna Moakler and Travis Barker | Credit: Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

The musician and The Kardashians star previously had a legal ceremony in Santa Barbara and a "practice wedding" at the One Love Wedding Chapel in April.

Moakler sent well wishes to the couple following the surprise Las Vegas ceremony in exclusive statement to PEOPLE.

"Congratulations to the happy couple," she said. "I wish them the best that life has to offer on their journey together."

The former Miss USA took time for herself after her ex-husband popped the question to Kardashian.

"Temporarily closed for spiritual maintenance," Moakler posted on her Instagram Story in October 2021 seemingly in response to the engagement.

"It's my ex's name," she said in the clip, quipping, "Don't tattoo names on your body, kids."

The model went on to share a response to her "new found haters" in the comments section of the post.

"To clarify since everyone seems to know my personal life, my ex put a skull tattoo over our initials on his hand while his new girl lovingly looked on," she wrote, seemingly a nod to the photos Barker posted that showed Kourtney Kardashian sitting by his side as he got a skull and crossbones inked on his right hand.

"That was done with purpose and intent along with posts to try to insult me and my happiness with my new man. Once again weird," she added.

Barker also covered up old heart design with ex-wife's name inscribed inside it with the large scorpion tattoo in October.

Barker's tattoo artist Scott Campbell posted a photo of the final designs he created for the rocker, including Kardashian's lips and a massive scorpion on his left arm.