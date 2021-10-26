The Blink-182 drummer recently added a tattoo of a scorpion over ex-wife Shanna Moakler's name along with an imprint of fiancée Kourtney Kardashian's lips

Shanna Moakler Appears to Comment on Ex Travis Barker Covering Up His Arm Tattoo of Her Name

When Travis Barker added some fresh ink to his arm this weekend, fans noticed the large scorpion tattoo covered up an old heart design with ex-wife Shanna Moakler's name inscribed inside it. Eagle-eyed fans quickly spotted the strategic location of Barker's new ink, and Moakler herself appeared to see it too, based on the cryptic quote she shared on social media.

Moakler, 46, posted a still from the 1993 thriller, Point of No Return, on her Instagram Story, along with a quote from the film. "I never did mind about the little things," she wrote, adding a lip emoji, which could be a reference to another new tattoo Barker got of Kardashian's lips.

Shanna Moakler/Instagram Credit: Shanna Moakler/Instagram

Barker's tattoo artist Scott Campbell posted a photo of the final designs he created for the rocker, including Kardashian's lips and a massive scorpion on his left arm.

"Scorpio season. On @travisbarker … Lips straight from the mouth of @kourtneykardash Congrats you two," the tattoo artist wrote.

travis barker tattoo Credit: Getty; scott campbell/Instagram

In April, Barker got his love's name inked above his left nipple, and a month later, let Kardashian tattoo the phrase "I love you" onto his inner forearm. At the time, Kardashian shared a snap on social media writing the words out on paper before inking the sweet message on Barker's body while he calmly looked on.

"I tattoo," Kardashian simply captioned the Instagram post.

Travis Barker gets Kourtney Kardashian's lips tattooed on him Credit: Scott Campbell Instagram

Barker, 45, proposed to Kardashian, 42, at the Rosewood Miramar in Montecito, Calif., on Oct. 17. He got down on one knee on the beach, in the middle of a massive heart-shaped floral arrangement surrounded by candles. "Forever," Kardashian captioned photos of the special moment.

Moakler, who had her tattoo of Travis' name removed in May, appeared to announce a break from social media the day after Barker proposed to Kardashian. "Temporarily closed for spiritual maintenance," Moakler posted on her Instagram Story.

She also shared a quote attributed to late rap legend Tupac Shakur, which read, "Before you ask why someone hates you, ask yourself why you give a f---."

In May, Moakler told PEOPLE she has "no ill will" toward her ex-husband and Kardashian. "I'm really, genuinely happy for him," she said at the time.

"I want the father of my kids to be happy and to have a partner that makes him happy ... and a better father," Moakler added. "As long as she's good to my children, that's truly all I really care about."