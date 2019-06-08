Shanina Shaik and Husband Greg 'D.J. Ruckus' Andrews Separate After One Year of Marriage

Image zoom Shanina Shaik, Greg "D.J. Ruckus" Andrews

Victoria’s Secret model Shanina Shaik and her husband Greg “D.J. Ruckus” Andrews are separating after a year of marriage.

“After careful thought and consideration, Shanina Shaik and Greg ‘DJ Ruckus’ Andrews have decided to separate,” a rep told E! News Friday. “They move forward with much mutual respect and love for each other, and ask to please respect their privacy during this time.”

Shaik’s rep did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

Shaik, 28, and Andrews, 35, were married last April in a romantic ceremony in the Bahamas after a two-year engagement.

“Shanina and DJ Ruckus began their wedding celebration on Eleuthera earlier in the week,” a source told PEOPLE at the time. “They seemed very excited to celebrate with family and friends.”

Image zoom Shanina Shaik, Greg "D.J. Ruckus" Andrews Sara Lobla Photographer

The wedding was a star-studded affair, as the guest list included Ashlee Simpson and Evan Ross, model Nadine Leopold, model Hannah Ferguson, cousins Olivia Pierson and Natalie Halcro from WAGS, Nicole Williams and the NFL’s Larry English.

The two were married by Reverend Run of Run DMC.

“Thank you to all of our guests who celebrated our love and union as man and wife. It was such a beautiful weekend in the Bahamas filled with love, joy and lots of dancing!!” the model wrote on Instagram after the ceremony.

“MR & MRS ANDREWS – I love you so much Gregory Andrews, thank you for choosing me as your wife,” she captioned another photo of her custom-made Ralph & Russo wedding dress.

In May, the couple was photographed in New York City smiling and taking selfies together.

Image zoom Shanina Shaik, Greg "D.J. Ruckus" Andrews Robert Kamau/GC Images

Back in 2016, after Andrews proposed, Shaik said she was “surprised” because they had not yet been dating a full year before getting engaged.

“I’ve been with Greg for about nine months now, so it was really quick, but it feels right,” she told Ocean Drive Magazine. “We’re best friends, and we’re obviously very much in love, and we have lots of fun with each other. We understand each other’s life and career, and I think that’s important as well. I was super happy and so excited that he asked me to marry him.”

“I think every girl pretty much dreams about what she would like for her wedding day, but I’m also not very traditional,” she added. “I actually want a small wedding; I don’t want a big, poufy dress. I want to be on a beach. I think those things will definitely happen.”

Andrews’ proposal was a dramatic one: he enlisted Denzel Washington to fly the rings to his cousin Lenny Kravitz’s private island, and offered Shaik her choice between two different rings designed by Lorraine Schwartz.