Shanina Shaik Files for Divorce Nearly 1 Month After Separating from Husband DJ Ruckus

Shanina Shaik is officially calling it quits with husband Greg “DJ Ruckus” Andrews.

The supermodel filed for divorce in Los Angeles County Court on Tuesday, according to documents obtained by TMZ, the outlet reported on Wednesday.

The couple lists irreconcilable differences as the reason for the divorce, according to TMZ.

Shaik, 28, and Ruckus, 35, were married in April 2018, but decided to separate last month.

“After careful thought and consideration, Shanina Shaik and Greg ‘DJ Ruckus’ Andrews have decided to separate,” Shaik’s rep said in a statement at the time. “They move forward with much mutual respect and love for each other and ask to please respect their privacy during this time.”

A rep for Shaik and Andrews’ manager did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

The divorce comes a little more than a year after the two were wed in a romantic ceremony in the Bahamas after a two-year engagement.

“Shanina and DJ Ruckus began their wedding celebration on Eleuthera earlier in the week,” a source told PEOPLE last April of their beachside nuptials. “They seemed very excited to celebrate with family and friends.”

Image zoom Shanina Shaik and DJ Ruckus Graham Denholm/AFL Media/Getty

RELATED: Shanina Shaik and Husband Greg ‘D.J. Ruckus’ Andrews Separate After One Year of Marriage

Theirs was a star-studded wedding, with guests including Ashlee Simpson and Evan Ross, model Nadine Leopold, model Hannah Ferguson, Olivia Pierson and Natalie Halcro from WAGS and Relatively Nat & Liv, Nicole Williams and the NFL’s Larry English.

Reverend Run of Run DMC married the pair.

The two were engaged — on Lenny Kravitz’s secluded private beach — within nine months of their whirlwind romance, and Shaik had previously said “it was really quick, but it feels right.”

“We’re best friends, and we’re obviously very much in love, and we have lots of fun with each other,” she told Ocean Drive magazine in 2016 after he popped the question. “We understand each other’s life and career, and I think that’s important as well. I was super happy and so excited that he asked me to marry him.”