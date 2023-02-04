Shania Twain Shows Off Blond Hair Transformation: 'I'm Just Having Fun'

Shania Twain is impressing fans very much with a brand-new platinum-blond look!

The "Man! I Feel Like a Woman!" songstress, 57, debuted her hair transformation at a record label party celebrating the 65th annual Grammy Awards Thursday night.

Posing on the red carpet for the Republic Records event, Twain showed off her straightened icy pale locks — a major departure from her classic curly brown 'do — while dressed in an orange silk jumpsuit and a long black trench coat.

On Friday, fans got a closer peek at Twain's new look in a collage of photos taken at the party she posted to Instagram. In the shots, she can be seen grinning in a photo booth with Kim Petras — who sported a similar platinum hairstyle — and laughing with rapper Yung Gravy. She also posed for pictures with rapper Coi Leray and singer Stephen Sanchez.

"I had such a fun night with my @republicrecords family — I haven't laughed that much in ages," she captioned the post.

Twain gave some insight into the hair change when asked about it on a Thursday taping of The Late Late Show with James Corden, saying, "I just love it!"

"I'm just having fun," she added as she playfully hit host James Corden with her tresses.

Her refreshed look comes amid promotion for her new album Queen of Me, which dropped on Friday, ahead of her worldwide tour which launches later this year.

"This is my celebration album," she told Corden. "I am celebrating happiness and joy, and taking control of your own mood and your own spirit."

She is also set to present an award at the Grammys on Sunday — which will be hosted by Trevor Noah — along with stars such as Cardi B and Olivia Rodrigo.

She spoke to PEOPLE in December about having a bit of a "renaissance period" in her career.

"To be experiencing it as a relevant artist still, that's rewarding," Twain said. "I feel a renewed confidence. I don't have anything to prove anymore, and I feel freedom in that."