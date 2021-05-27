Shania Twain Says Fitting Back Into Her 1999 'Man! I Feel Like a Woman' Corset Is 'Awesome'

Shania Twain celebrated her Let's Go! Vegas residency announcement by slipping into one of her most iconic music video looks

After the COVID-19 pandemic initially shut down the country superstar's shows, Twain, 55, is returning to the stage on Dec. 2 for the Let's Go! residency at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino — and she's bringing a piece of her "Man, I Feel Like a Woman!" wardrobe with her.

The star slipped into the famous strapless black bustier, skirt, fishnets, blazer and top hat she wore in her 1999 hit anthem's music video. And truthfully, she was pleased to discover that it still fit just right!

"I don't do it as easily as I did before, but it feels awesome," Twain said of putting on the ensemble during an appearance on People (the Show!).

Shania Twain

The singer plans to switch into eight different outfits throughout her epic Vegas concert and won't hold back on showing off her sexier side. "I'm not going to abandon it just because I'm in my 50s. I mean, I am embracing and having fun with it," she said.

Twain also revealed some of what the concertgoers have to look forward to at her Las Vegas residency. "I love Vegas. I love it there. I love the food. I love the people. I love the visitors. There's different flags in the audience all the time and it's fun," she said. "Everybody's there to party and that's what I'm there to do. So it's great. And the sound is great. It's just wonderful."

Shania Twain Credit: Andreas Rentz/Getty

"There's a lot of visual art going on. It's high energy because I'm hyperactive anyway so I'm everywhere. And then I feed off the audience," Twain added.