Shania Twain Reacts to Kelsea Ballerini Wearing Her 1999 Grammys Gown: 'I Am So Blown Away'

Shania Twain and Kelsea Ballerini prove that fashion is a "Party for Two."

On Wednesday, the 28-year-old country singer attended the 15th Annual Academy of Country Music Honors in Nashville, Tennessee where she stole the red carpet wearing the same gown worn by Twain during the 1999 Grammy Awards.

The style moment was a tribute to the "That Don't Impress Me Much" singer, who was honored with the ACM Poet's Award at the event.

"I am so blown away," Twain, 56, told Entertainment Tonight of Ballerini wearing the iconic white, sequin turtleneck gown. "She looks stunning. She looks like an absolute angel. It's very flattering to see her in the dress, and that she even wanted to wear it. I said, 'I hope it's not too dusty after being in the [GRAMMY Museum].'"

The dress was loaned to Ballerini from the Grammy museum, which is currently hosting the Power of Women in Country exhibit.

"It was an incredible night for me at the GRAMMYs. That dress represented that experience, so I'm just happy to see it alive again," Twain told ET of the '90s award show, where she performed "Man! I Feel Like A Woman!" and won Best Country Song and Best Female Country Vocal performance for "You're Still the One".

She continued: "Now it has a new life, and it has new memories, and it's really great to be able to share that with other people, with another women. Obviously it's a huge compliment to be admired enough that someone would want to step into my dress."

Ballerini also spoke with Entertainment Tonight on why she chose to honor Twain with a meaningful ensemble, in addition to her dedicated performance of "Man! I Feel Like a Woman".

"It's Shania's night! When I was asked to be a part of it, to honor her, we were just thinking about every possible way that we can highlight every stage of her career," Ballerini told the outlet, adding that she wanted to celebrate Twain's eye for style as much as her musical impact.

She also revealed that there was a speedy 48-hour timeframe she had with the dress and that she had a backup look in case the original didn't fit.

Wearing the gown also came with the pressure of doing it right, especially with Ballerini's long-standing love for Twain.

"You grow up finding people that you're like, 'If I ever get the opportunity to be an artist, I wanna be like that.' Shania, she's that for me," she explained to ET, adding that having her idol's "blessing" was "very affirming and reassuring."

On Thursday, the performer expressed similar gratitude on Instagram, where she shared a photo of herself posing in the gown. "if your hero is shania twain, meet your hero. you may become friends and she may even let you wear THE dress. 🤍," she caption the post, adding thanks to the Grammy museum.