Shania Twain Rocks Pastel Pink Hair During 'Today' Show Appearance — See the Look!

Shania Twain is making pink her color!

While appearing on the Today show Thursday morning, the singer, 57, traded in her signature brown locks for a pastel pink hairdo, similar to one she rocked while attending the 2022 People's Choice Awards last month.

Dressed in a black turtleneck with gold accessories, Twain wore her hair in a ponytail in the back as her bangs covered her forehead. Strands of hair then cascaded down each side of her head. She even went pink with her glam — coordinating her shimmery eye shadow and lipstick with her hair.

As she chatted with co-hosts Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager about an array of topics, including her soon-to-be-released album Queen of Me, the "Man! I Feel Like A Woman!" songstress also said she is all about embracing her beauty as she ages.

"I wake up every day in the last few years really feeling a freedom I've never felt before, and that is coming with the acceptance that I cannot slow the process of aging, that is out of my control, so I need to start enjoying aging and enjoying all that comes with that," Twain explained.

As Kotb, 58, then asked the country icon how she feels "in the skin you're in right now," Twain responded, "I feel great in my own skin."

"I can look in the mirror with the lights on, I'm so loving that experience, so that's one example of freedom of feeling liberated," she added. "I really don't mind — I walk in with the lights on and check [all spots of my body]. I feel good about facing that kind of fear that I've had, I think, for all my life, my shyness about my flaws."

Twain then said that it's great to "not rely on fashion" when it comes to hiding some flaws, and also spoke about the empowerment she finds within being nude.

"I love fashion and I love to wear things, I love texture and I love everything about fashion, and with fashion, we're meant to try to wear things that are suitable for our body, for our shape, for our size," she said. "But there's something about nudity that throws that all away for a minute and says how are you without any of that?"

Back in September, Twain released her single "Waking Up Dreaming," which will appear on her upcoming sixth studio album. And for the single art, she decided to pose topless.

Speaking with PEOPLE recently, Twain said, "This is me expressing my truth. I'm comfortable in my own skin, and this is the way I am sharing that confidence."

"I think the best fashion is confidence, and whatever you wear — if you're wearing it with that, it's fashionable," she continued.

"I am a woman in my late 50s, and I don't need to hide behind the clothes. I can't even tell you how good it felt to do nude shooting," added Twain. "I was just so unashamed of my new body, you know, as a woman that is well into my menopause. I'm not even emotional about it; I just feel okay about it. It's really liberating."