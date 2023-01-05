Shania Twain Rocks Pastel Pink Hair During 'Today' Show Appearance — See the Look!

The Queen of Me singer paired her pastel pink hair with a black turtleneck and gold accessories

By
Published on January 5, 2023 02:53 PM
Shania Twain With Pastel Pink Hair During Today Show Appearance
Photo: Nathan Congleton/Today

Shania Twain is making pink her color!

While appearing on the Today show Thursday morning, the singer, 57, traded in her signature brown locks for a pastel pink hairdo, similar to one she rocked while attending the 2022 People's Choice Awards last month.

Dressed in a black turtleneck with gold accessories, Twain wore her hair in a ponytail in the back as her bangs covered her forehead. Strands of hair then cascaded down each side of her head. She even went pink with her glam — coordinating her shimmery eye shadow and lipstick with her hair.

As she chatted with co-hosts Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager about an array of topics, including her soon-to-be-released album Queen of Me, the "Man! I Feel Like A Woman!" songstress also said she is all about embracing her beauty as she ages.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Peoples Choice Awards Arrivals
Amy Sussman/Getty

"I wake up every day in the last few years really feeling a freedom I've never felt before, and that is coming with the acceptance that I cannot slow the process of aging, that is out of my control, so I need to start enjoying aging and enjoying all that comes with that," Twain explained.

As Kotb, 58, then asked the country icon how she feels "in the skin you're in right now," Twain responded, "I feel great in my own skin."

"I can look in the mirror with the lights on, I'm so loving that experience, so that's one example of freedom of feeling liberated," she added. "I really don't mind — I walk in with the lights on and check [all spots of my body]. I feel good about facing that kind of fear that I've had, I think, for all my life, my shyness about my flaws."

Want to get the biggest stories from PEOPLE every weekday? Subscribe to our new podcast, PEOPLE Every Day, to get the essential celebrity, entertainment and human interest news stories Monday through Friday.

Twain then said that it's great to "not rely on fashion" when it comes to hiding some flaws, and also spoke about the empowerment she finds within being nude.

"I love fashion and I love to wear things, I love texture and I love everything about fashion, and with fashion, we're meant to try to wear things that are suitable for our body, for our shape, for our size," she said. "But there's something about nudity that throws that all away for a minute and says how are you without any of that?"

RELATED VIDEO: Shania Twain on Posing Topless and 'Embracing' Menopause: 'I'm Comfortable in My Own Skin'

Back in September, Twain released her single "Waking Up Dreaming," which will appear on her upcoming sixth studio album. And for the single art, she decided to pose topless.

Speaking with PEOPLE recently, Twain said, "This is me expressing my truth. I'm comfortable in my own skin, and this is the way I am sharing that confidence."

"I think the best fashion is confidence, and whatever you wear — if you're wearing it with that, it's fashionable," she continued.

"I am a woman in my late 50s, and I don't need to hide behind the clothes. I can't even tell you how good it felt to do nude shooting," added Twain. "I was just so unashamed of my new body, you know, as a woman that is well into my menopause. I'm not even emotional about it; I just feel okay about it. It's really liberating."

Related Articles
Shania Twain Rollout
Shania Twain on Posing Topless and 'Embracing' Menopause: I'm 'So Unashamed of My New Body'
Shania Twain Giddy Up! Artwork
Shania Twain Shares Infectious Single 'Giddy Up!' as She Reveals Topless Shoot Was 'Scary' but 'Empowering'
Paulina Porizkova
Paulina Porizkova Poses Topless in Heartfelt Instagram: 'Finally Comfortable in My Own Skin'
Shania Twain Rollout
Shania Twain on Reclaiming Her Throne: 'I Don't Have Anything to Prove Anymore'
Shania Twain Rollout
Shania Twain on Finding 'Peace' (and Love Again) After Ex's Affair: 'The Resentment Is Gone'
Eva Mendes Shows Off a Vibrant New Hair Color for the New Year: ‘I Went Red’
Eva Mendes Shows Off a Vibrant New Hair Color for the New Year: 'I Went Red'
Kate Moss for Marc Jacobs RE22/23 Campaign. Credit is Harley Weir
Kate Moss Channels Her '90s Self with Vibrant Pink Hair in New Marc Jacobs Campaign
Shania Twain at the People's Choice Awards held at Barker Hangar on December 6, 2022 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty Images); Shania Twain - That Don't Impress Me Much (Official Music Video) Shania Twain
Shania Twain Channels 1998 Music Video Look at 2022 People's Choice Awards — Abs and All!
BRAVOCON -- BravoCon 2022 Red Carpet from the Javits Center in New York City on Friday, October 14, 2022 -- Pictured: Lisa Rinna -- (Photo by: Cindy Ord/Bravo via Getty Images)
Lisa Rinna Ditches Her Signature Hairstyle for a New Shorter Haircut — See the Photo!
2022 PEOPLE'S CHOICE AWARDS -- Pictured: (l-r) Honoree Shania Twain, winner for the Music Icon of 2022, and Billy Porter on stage during the 2022 People's Choice Awards held at the Barker Hangar, on December 6, 2022 -- (Photo by: Rich Polk/E! Entertainment/NBC)
Shania Twain Receives Icon Award at 2022 People's Choice Awards: 'I Miss My Mother at These Moments'
Ryan Reynolds, Shania Twain
Ryan Reynolds Thanks Shania Twain After She Adds His Name Into 'That Don't Impress Me Much'
Shania Twain appears during a portrait session in New York on . Twain is celebrating the 25th anniversary of the album that turned her into a global superstar. She is releasing a deluxe reissue set of her 1995 breakthrough album "The Woman in Me," which became the best-selling record by a woman in country music at the time Music - Shania Twain, New York, United States - 14 Jun 2019
Shania Twain Says She's Feeling 'Empowered' as She Announces 2023 Album 'Queen of Me' and Tour
Shania Twain appears during a portrait session in New York on . Twain is celebrating the 25th anniversary of the album that turned her into a global superstar. She is releasing a deluxe reissue set of her 1995 breakthrough album "The Woman in Me," which became the best-selling record by a woman in country music at the time Music - Shania Twain, New York, United States - 14 Jun 2019
Shania Twain Says She Would 'Flatten' Her Breasts to Avoid Stepfather's Abuse as a Teenager
shania twain
Shania Twain Calls Topless New Single Artwork a 'Statement of Being Comfortable in My Own Skin'
shania twain
Shania Twain Thanks Fans for 'Crazy' Success of 'Come On Over' to Celebrate Album's 25th Anniversary
Aerie celebrates the holidays with Aly Raisman, Kelsea Ballerini and Tayshia Adams, New York, USA - 07 Dec 2022 Kelsea Ballerini at the Aerie holiday celebration. 7 Dec 2022
Kelsea Ballerini Talks 'Empowering' Partnership with Aerie and Staying 'Cozy' for the Holidays 