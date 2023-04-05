Shania Twain Says Her Graying Hair Inspired Her to 'Play with Color and Embrace It'

Shania Twain has been having a lot of fun with her hair.

The "Man! I Feel Like a Woman" singer opened up to E! on the 2023 CMT Music Awards red carpet on Sunday about the sort of hair renaissance she's been going through.

While in her vibrant red locks — that she paired with an equally as vibrant red butterfly-inspired Prabal Gurung gown — the singer opened up to the outlet about how going gray has inspired her to play with hair color.

"Over the years, I have had many different styles," she said, adding, "I'm playing more with color right now, and I'm enjoying that because I'm going gray."

"As I go gray, I'm like, 'I might as well toy around with different colors,' I might change my hair color every week," Twain, 57, shared. "Why not? I'll have an empty palette. I'm experimenting with that."

Twain concluded that, to her, hair is an extension of fashion, something she truly enjoys. "It's almost an excuse to play with color and embrace it. I just enjoy playing around with it, like fashion," she said.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images; Rick Kern/Getty Images

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up to date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

This isn't the first time the "That Don't Impress Me Much" singer has expressed the joy her hair changes bring her. When asked about the new hair philosophy on an episode of The Late Late Show with James Corden earlier this year, she simply said, "I just love it!"

She told host James Corden that she's "just having fun" experimenting with her hair.

Since the new year, Twain has been pictured in a variety of hair colors, from ruby red to bleach blonde and bubblegum pink.

When the singer attended the Grammys in February, she pulled off an eye-catching hairstyle for music's biggest night.

While walking the red carpet, Twain supported fire-engine-red inches and bangs that she paired with a suit of flared pants with giant black sequin polka dots all over, also adding an oversize top hat with matching dots.

The look was a big shift from the last locks she rocked, which was the platinum blonde 'do she wore on The Late Late Show, telling E! again on the red carpet that she needed a "splash of color" in her hair to contrast the black and white outfit. She added that her blonde hair was the "first platinum look" she'd done.