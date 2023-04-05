Shania Twain Says Her Graying Hair Inspired Her to 'Play with Color and Embrace It'

The country artist has tried a variety of fun hair colors lately

By Zizi Strater
Published on April 5, 2023 11:44 AM
shania twain
Photo: JMEnternational/Getty Images; Mark Von Holden/E! Entertainment/NBC via Getty Images; Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images

Shania Twain has been having a lot of fun with her hair.

The "Man! I Feel Like a Woman" singer opened up to E! on the 2023 CMT Music Awards red carpet on Sunday about the sort of hair renaissance she's been going through.

While in her vibrant red locks — that she paired with an equally as vibrant red butterfly-inspired Prabal Gurung gown — the singer opened up to the outlet about how going gray has inspired her to play with hair color.

"Over the years, I have had many different styles," she said, adding, "I'm playing more with color right now, and I'm enjoying that because I'm going gray."

"As I go gray, I'm like, 'I might as well toy around with different colors,' I might change my hair color every week," Twain, 57, shared. "Why not? I'll have an empty palette. I'm experimenting with that."

Twain concluded that, to her, hair is an extension of fashion, something she truly enjoys. "It's almost an excuse to play with color and embrace it. I just enjoy playing around with it, like fashion," she said.

shania twain
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images; Rick Kern/Getty Images

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up to date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

This isn't the first time the "That Don't Impress Me Much" singer has expressed the joy her hair changes bring her. When asked about the new hair philosophy on an episode of The Late Late Show with James Corden earlier this year, she simply said, "I just love it!"

She told host James Corden that she's "just having fun" experimenting with her hair.

Since the new year, Twain has been pictured in a variety of hair colors, from ruby red to bleach blonde and bubblegum pink.

When the singer attended the Grammys in February, she pulled off an eye-catching hairstyle for music's biggest night.

While walking the red carpet, Twain supported fire-engine-red inches and bangs that she paired with a suit of flared pants with giant black sequin polka dots all over, also adding an oversize top hat with matching dots.

The look was a big shift from the last locks she rocked, which was the platinum blonde 'do she wore on The Late Late Show, telling E! again on the red carpet that she needed a "splash of color" in her hair to contrast the black and white outfit. She added that her blonde hair was the "first platinum look" she'd done.

Related Articles
EE BAFTA Film Awards 2023 – Red Carpet Arrivals
Vera Wang Fronts Campaign for Relaunch of Her Rock Princess Scent: 'There's a Bit of Rock in All of Us'
Shania Twain and Megan Thee Stallion appear onstage during the 2023 CMT Music Awards at Moody Center on April 02, 2023 in Austin, Texas.
Shania Twain Says She Loves Megan Thee Stallion and Wants to Collaborate: 'She Is a Great Talent'
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - APRIL 03: Karlie Kloss attends the Fashion Scholarship Fund Gala Honoring Anna Wintour and Emma Grede, Hosted By Karlie Kloss at The Glasshouse on April 03, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Fashion Scholarship Fund)
Karlie Kloss Says She 'Can Really Relate' to Imposter Syndrome: 'Don't Get in Your Own Way'
Quinta Brunson SNL photo diary. Images courtesy of Renée Loiz
How Quinta Brunson's Makeup Pro Created Her 'Soft Glow' For the Star's 'Saturday Night Live' Debut (Exclusive)
Images of Emilia Clarke and Emilia Clarke with Clinique’s new Moisture Surge Broad Spectrum SPF 28 Sheer Hydrator
Emilia Clarke Learned to Love Sunscreen Because She's 'Hell-Bent on Never Doing Crazy' Stuff to Her Face 
Adam Sandler's 'Sandlercore' Red carpet style
Adam Sandler's 'Sandlercore' Red Carpet Style Evolution
Taylor Swift performs onstage during the "Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour" at Allegiant Stadium on March 24, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Fans Think Taylor Swift Is Teasing Her Next Re-Recording with Her Eras Tour Costume
Shania Twain attends the 2023 CMT Music Awards at Moody Center on April 02, 2023 in Austin, Texas.
See Shania Twain's Skin-Baring Outfit Parade at the 2023 CMT Awards
Brooke Shields, Teri Shields, Frank Shields
All About Brooke Shields' Late Parents, Teri and Frank Shields
AUSTIN, TEXAS - APRIL 02: Kelsea Ballerini attends the 2023 CMT Music Awards at Moody Center on April 02, 2023 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for CMT); AUSTIN, TEXAS - APRIL 02: Kelsea Ballerini performs onstage during the 2023 CMT Music Awards at Moody Center on April 02, 2023 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images for CMT)
All of Kelsea Ballerini's Looks at the 2023 CMT Awards
Kylie Morgan attends the 2023 CMT Music Awards at Moody Center on April 02, 2023 in Austin, Texas, Megan Moroney attends the 2023 CMT Music Awards at Moody Center on April 02, 2023 in Austin, Texas.
Megan Moroney and Kylie Morgan Rock Same Green Dress at the 2023 CMT Awards
Shania Twain, winner of the CMT EQUAL PLAY award, speaks onstage during the 2023 CMT Music Awards at Moody Center on April 02, 2023 in Austin, Texas.
Shania Twain Calls for an 'All-Inclusive Country Music' as She Accepts Equal Play Award at 2023 CMT Awards
Carrie Underwood attends the 2023 CMT Music Awards at Moody Center on April 02, 2023 in Austin, Texas.
Carrie Underwood Dazzles on 2023 CMT Awards Carpet, Shouts Out Husband Mike Fisher and Their 'Kiddos'
Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani attend the 2023 CMT Music Awards at Moody Center on April 02, 2023 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for CMT)
See Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton Suit Up for the 2023 CMT Awards Red Carpet
WASHINGTON, DC - MARCH 31: Ashley Graham attends the National Women's History Museum's signature Women Making History Awards Gala at The Schuyler at the Hamilton Hotel on March 31, 2023 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Paul Morigi/Getty Images for National Women's History Museum )
Ashley Graham Still 'Fighting' for Model Size Diversity on Runway: 'It's Never Felt Complete'
Donna D’Errico attends the Los Angeles premiere of "Frank & Penelope"
Donna D'Errico Celebrates Birthday with Red Swimsuit Photo That Nods to Her 'Baywatch' Days