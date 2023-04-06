Shania Twain Defends Her Sexy CMT Music Awards Looks: 'Life Is Too Short to Wear Boring Clothes'

"Boring" clothes don't impress Shania Twain much.

After a swirl of critiques were hurled at the country music icon for her skin-baring, extravagant CMT Music Awards looks, Twain is clapping back.

Following comments telling Twain that she should dress more "appropriately" or accusing her of being "not who you used to be," the "That Don't Impress Me Much" singer posted an Instagram photo carousel on Wednesday celebrating her adventurous style along with a heartfelt caption.

She wrote in the post, "For me fashion is a powerful tool that helps to convey my personality and express my creativity and other than getting to hang out with my friends for the night, it's one of my favourite things about attending award shows! Life is too short to wear boring clothes!! 😘 Thank you to the team behind my @cmt #CMTAwards looks ❤️‍🔥"

Attached to the declaration of pride was a handful of behind-the-scenes snaps of her CMT Music Awards experience.

The first photo showed her posing in her blue-purple Chanel three-piece set, cowboy hat and thigh-high boots, while the second gave an up-close and personal look at the garment she wore.

She followed the first two with a photo of herself getting glammed up in a chair with her robe still on, before showing off her butterfly-inspired Prabal Gurung gown that she laid out on her bed. She then showed off what it looked like on the red carpet.

Twain showed off the red and black, tight-fitting butterfly dress from a few angles before closing out the post with two snaps of just her diamond bling.

This comment about her love for her sense of style comes just after she told E! on the CMT Music Awards red carpet about how much she loves experimenting with her hair.

"Over the years, I have had many different styles," she said, adding, "I'm playing more with color right now, and I'm enjoying that because I'm going gray."

"As I go gray, I'm like, 'I might as well toy around with different colors,' I might change my hair color every week," Twain, 57, shared. "Why not? I'll have an empty palette. I'm experimenting with that."

Twain concluded that, to her, hair is an extension of fashion, something she truly enjoys. "It's almost an excuse to play with color and embrace it. I just enjoy playing around with it, like fashion."