Shakira Models Purple Fringe Bikini She Designed Herself

Her hips don't lie!

Shakira modeled a purple fringe bikini she designed herself in a beachside snap on Tuesday, and the 43-year-old singer looks just as good as she did when her iconic salsa song featuring Wyclef Jean dropped in 2006.

"This is a new bathing suit I designed and my friend Bego made for me," the Colombian pop star captioned the cheeky Instagram post. "I always need to create my own for the summer!"

In the photo, Shakira is showing off her famous curves as she faces away from the camera and looks over one shoulder. The "Waka Waka" singer — who often sports a natural glam look — is wearing minimal makeup and rocking her natural curls.

Her fans and followers loved the custom swimsuit design, leaving plenty of heart eye and flame emojis in the comment section.

"Omg perfect," one person wrote. A second added, "U look good in anything."

The 2020 Super Bowl performer also posted two photos of herself in the fringe two-piece on her Instagram Story.

The series of bikini photos were seemingly taken during Shakira’s vacation to the Maldives — last week, she posted an Instagram picture from what appears to be the same beach with the caption, "This is one of the sweetest places on earth @waldorfastoriamaldives."

"You're the most beautiful woman on this world💖," one person wrote under the smiley snap. While someone else added, "and you are one of the sweetest people on earth❤️"