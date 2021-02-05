Shakira Dyes Hair a Fiery Red Giving Us Serious Flashbacks to Her Early 2000s Looks

The superstar singer rocked a similar color during her 1999 MTV Unplugged performance and on the cover of her 2002 album Grandes Exitos

Shakira could get her hair dyed whenever, wherever and look absolutely amazing.

On Friday, the singer, 44, surprised her fans by debuting a red hue on Instagram and Twitter to promote her latest single "GIRL LIKE ME" in collaboration with the Black Eyed Peas — and the Colombian beauty's bright hair color is giving us major nostalgia.

"Voilà!" she captioned a photo showing off her new look, which is totally reminiscent of the shade she rocked on the cover of Grandes Exitos (2002).

Image zoom

Shakira's fans also compared her hairstyle to the one she wore during her MTV Unplugged performance in 1999.

"Redkira is back!!!" one person wrote on Instagram. "MTV Unplugged vibes," someone else said.

Image zoom Shakira on MTV Unplugged | Credit: YouTube

The star also posted a video of herself styling the new 'do using a dryer brush as "Girl Like Me" plays in the background. "Surprise!" she captioned the clip.

After dropping the new song in December, Shakira made headlines for selling her music publishing rights to Hipgnosis Songs Fund Limited. (The company announced the acquisition in January.)

The British Guernsey-registered music intellectual property investment and song management company released a statement from its founder, Merck Mercuriadis, on its official Twitter account that same day. He said, "Welcome to the Hipgnosis family @shakira. What no one should ever take for granted is that Shakira is one of the most serious and successful songwriters of the last 25 years, having written or co-written virtually every song she has ever recorded."

Shakira's extensive music catalog is comprised of 145 songs, including some of her biggest smash hits like "Hips Don't Lie," "La Tortura" and "She Wolf." Her latest collaboration with the Black Eyed Peas, "Girl Like Me," was also included in the sale. As of now, Hipgnosis is not set to have the publishing rights over her future tracks.

"Being a songwriter is an accomplishment that I consider equal to, and perhaps even greater than, being a singer and an artist," Shakira said in a statement, per Billboard. "At 8 years old, long before I sang, I wrote to make sense of the world. Each song is a reflection of the person I was at the time that I wrote it, but once a song is out in the world, it belongs not only to me, but to those who appreciate it as well."