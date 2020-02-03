Shakira Channels Her Zootopia Character on Stage at the Super Bowl: See the Best Internet Reactions

Shakira brought more than her captivating singing and dancing skills to the Super Bowl Stage — she channeled her Zootopia character’s popstar style.

The “Hips Don’t Lie” singer, 43, donned three different looks for her Super Bowl LIV performance with Jennifer Lopez, 50, including a red sparkly number that closely resembled an outfit worn by her character Gazelle in Disney’s Zootopia.

Image zoom Kevin Mazur/WireImage

For her opening performance singing “She Wolf,” Shakira wore a red fringe two-piece and matching boots, but removed the fabric around her midriff while singing “Empire” to reveal the second bespoke Dundas outfit featuring a cropped bustier top with cross-front straps and a mini skirt.

Image zoom Courtesy of Dundas World

Fans quickly pointed out the striking similarities between the singer’s first Super Bowl look and an outfit Gazelle wore during a musical performance in the 2016 movie, featuring a red sparkly cropped top and a fringe mini skirt with a silver strap.

Image zoom Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic; Walt Disney Animation Studios/Alamy

RELATED:Jennifer Lopez and Shakira Rock the Super Bowl 2020 Halftime Show

Twitter user, Patrick Kling, was one of the first fans to point out Sharkira’s familiar look.

Shakira wore her same outfit from Zootopia… pic.twitter.com/kjc3tlPZLY — Real Patrick Kling (@PatrickSKling) February 3, 2020

Many other users replied in shock of Kling’s realization, adding, “Oh wow” and “Omg.”

Others praised the singer’s “outfit repeat,” with one commenting: “A good outfit shouldn’t go to waste.”

Shakira, who was joined on coveted Super Bowl Halftime stage by J.Lo, finished her sparkly ensemble (which featured nearly 123,000 dark red Swarovski crystals) with natural loose waves, glowy face makeup and warm-redish eye shadow.

RELATED: Lady Gaga Praises ‘Incredible’ Super Bowl 2020 Halftime Performance After Lip-Syncing Comments

After taking a break from the stage, the artist came back to duet with Lopez in a gold sequin bomber jacket, crop top with an “S” monogram and matching high-waisted booty shorts with a fringe hem all by Dundas.

Image zoom Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

She accessorized, while staying comfortable, in Adidas Superstar sneakers customized by Dundas with Swarovski gold crystals, “celebrating the undeniable convergence of sports, fashion and music,” Peter Dundas says in a press release.

“Shakira is an amazing artist and a wonderful, kind person,” the designer adds. “A true perfectionist that knows her body and what is needed for her performances. Not a single detail is left to chance. I have met my match — a total pleasure and an inspiration.”

Image zoom Courtesy of Dundas World

The popstar worked with stylist Nicolas Bru, whose clientele includes Fergie and Sofia Carson, on all three looks for the Halftime show (which coincided with her birthday).

After wowing the crowd with her performance, she called the evening “the best birthday gift.”

“The best birthday gift has been the support of all my fans and the most amazing and hardworking team an artist could wish for,” the superstar wrote on Instagram. “We Latinos climbed Kilimanjaro and made history tonight and we couldn’t have done it without all of you!”

Shakira and Lopez made history at Super Bowl LIV as the first two Latina women to co-headline the coveted Pepsi halftime show gig, which they successfully brought each of their own unique styles to in just 12 minutes.

Bad Bunny joined the “Waka Waka (This Time for Africa)” singer on stage to perform their rendition of Cardi B‘s “I Like It.”