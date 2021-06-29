The signer said she's "not taking cosmetic advice" from husband Gerard Pique's mother ever again

Shakira Jokes Her Mother-in-Law Is to Blame for 'Terrible' 2012 Haircut: 'Worst Mistake of My Life'

Mother doesn't always know best — just ask Shakira.

In a new episode of British Vogue's Life in Looks YouTube series, the 44-year-old singer shares how some of her best (and worst!) fashion and beauty moments of all time came to be.

Shakira's trip down memory lane starts off strong with the sexy belly dancer-inspired ensemble she wore to the 2000 Latin Grammy Awards, but things took a turn for the worst when she flipped to the next look.

"Oh, how terrible!" the Colombian beauty quipped when she saw a photo of herself from MIDEM 46th Edition in 2012 (pictured below), where celebrities were honored by the French Ministry of Culture.

Shakira who's been married to Gerard Piqué since 2011, blamed her choppy, shoulder-length blonde haircut on the professional soccer player's mother, Montserrat Bernabeu.

"She said, 'Hey, why don't you cut your hair? It's really damaged.' Worst mistake of my life," the Grammy winner joked, before looking directly into the camera to send her mother-in-law a message: "I'm not taking cosmetic advice from you again."

Despite the beauty regret, Shakira said she remembers the Alaïa dress "with great affection" because the late designer Azzedine Alaïa was a "great friend" who often helped her pull together a look before events.

"His style has always gelled with the female figure, with a woman who's not very tall," she said of the printed A-line dress. "So, they always suited me. It's a shame about my haircut, mother-in-law."

During the video, Shakira also looks back on her memorable Peter Dundas-designed Super Bowl look, revealing that the matching boots she wore during the performance were ones she's had in her closet for nearly 20 years.

"I'm quite picky about the boots that I sing in because I always feel really uncomfortable in shoes," she shared. "I used to sing barefoot. There are only two or three pairs of shoes that I like and this is one of them."

"They were black, we covered them with Swarovski," the "Waka Waka" singer said of the boots. "And it took three days to cover them, crystal by crystal. People didn't sleep. We thought we wouldn't make it."