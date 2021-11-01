Shakira Accidentally Dyed Her Hair Black the Night Before Her 2020 Super Bowl Performance

"Of course there had to be some kind of drama, especially before the Super Bowl! I was freaking out," Shakira told Glamour UK in a new digital cover story

The night before Shakira's 2020 Super Bowl halftime show performance, her beauty prep didn't quite go as planned.

The Latina pop star rocked the stage with Jennifer Lopez during the coveted Pepsi halftime show gig, but when Shakira touched up her hair color the night before, she ended up dealing with a major beauty blunder.

"You wouldn't believe what happened to me the night before the Super Bowl. So I was dying my hair the night before the Super Bowl, with the exact same hair dye that I use every time. And that night, my hair decided to turn black!" Shakira, 44, said in a digital cover story for Glamour UK.

She continued: "It was [also] my birthday. It was almost midnight. And of course, the next day I had to be up and ready and perfect and fresh. But no, of course there had to be some kind of drama, especially before the Super Bowl! I was freaking out."

Shakira and her colorist immediately got to work dyeing her hair back to its usual hue. But the process wasn't easy.

"We had to dye it again, using 40 [volume] peroxide water. My scalp got really irritated," she said. "A lot of stuff happened after that."

The singer went on to say that her hair can be "the biggest source of suffering in my life." Shakira joked: "I couldn't even begin to tell you, things that happen to me only happen to me and my hair."

"But I [will] tell you something, my hair does really cruel things to me because it's always keeping me on the edge, but it also survives a lot," Shakira added. "It's very resilient."

The "She Wolf" singer made history in February 2020 when she and Lopez, 52, performed together as the first two Latina women to co-headline the coveted halftime show gig. The show was not without its controversies, though, as stars like Rihanna and Cardi B had previously declined the gig in support of former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick, whose peaceful protests against racial inequality all but ended his football career.

But, Shakira had no regrets, saying she felt as though the 12-minute performance was a "responsibility" of hers, and an unmissable opportunity to represent minorities on the grandest of all stages.